The Only Business Model I've Really Ever Envied

His name was Linc, and I knew him 30 years ago when I lived in the seaside town of Marblehead, Massachusetts.

Linc was a woodcarver.

He made bookcases, shelves, or whatever else you could think of that was made from wood.

He lived on a property just outside of Old Town littered with old lobster traps.

He was a taciturn New Englander who never spoke to you first and responded in the fewest possible syllables if you asked him anything.

I got to know him-okay, I didn't really know him. I pretty much told you everything I know about him.

I got to meet him, to be precise, in a used bookstore in the center of town.

The owner provided wine and cheese at the end of the working day to the town's creative types, and since I was such an ardent purchaser of used books (and still am), I attended those little gatherings.

So did Linc.

His work was in great demand because it was so personal, and the quality was so high.

He could have easily expanded his shop by bringing in apprentices or assistants.

He could have offloaded projects to other wood cutters.

He didn't do any of that.

Instead, if you wanted something carved, you told him.

He would pull a small, wrinkled notebook out of the back pocket of his ever-present overalls and write down, in handwriting only he could read, what you had asked for.

Whenever he got around to it, he would make you what you had ordered.

And then you would pay him whatever he asked for.

His fees were fair. It's just that it could take two months before he got to your order.

Linc was in no hurry.

One of my mentors, the legendary marketing genius Jay Abraham, advises, "Build a fortune, not an empire."

Linc built neither.

He just built bookcases.

Or shelves.

Or whatever you needed.

And he did it slowly, deliberately, and well, one order at a time.

Linc's idea of project management was managing the project he was working on at the moment.

If you didn't want to wait, you could always go to the store.

But it wouldn't be as good.

I have no idea how much Linc charged for his work, because I was too transient to require such fine furnishings.

I think about Linc a lot because he was a craftsman with the one thing the world lacks today.

Patience.

His clients had to have patience, too, because there was no rushing Linc.

For all I knew, if you bugged him too often about when your piece would be ready, he would put you back on the bottom of the list.

At my company, we manage multiple projects.

Not too many, because we have to be able to keep our quality and therefore our reputation up.

But sometimes I find myself remembering Linc, or at least his business model, because that's pretty much all I knew about this laconic fellow.

One project at a time.

No spreadsheets.

No hurry.

Just quality, and a work life lived on his own terms.

Most of us might not want to live on a piece of property in Marblehead littered with old lobster traps stacked to the sky.

We would not necessarily want to run our businesses out of a crumbly notebook jammed into the back of our overalls.