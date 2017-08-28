The Only Test That Really Matters in Life

So last week, I decided to take my routine test because it’s been exactly 10 months since my last visit. Every visit, I feel a small ounce of nervousness as well as excitement. Walking up to the building, looking forward and behind me, looking to see if anyone may be watching me or is familiar with the building I’ll be entering in a few seconds. As soon as I walk in, I feel a surge of relief as if I’d just done some undercover operation. Getting tested for HIV is a conversation not many are open to talk about or even do.

Growing up, my mom had conversations with me about sex and ways to take care of myself and steps to take in order to continue that I remain clean and clear of any diseases. Why is sex, the conversation, the act, and disease prevention such a hush hush topic in society? Talking about it does not make you more or less promiscuous or prude. It’s an important discussion many people are avoiding by all costs, but we’re ok with talking openly about why a woman wore what she wore or did what she did or drank what she drank so she deserved to get raped and all of the other double standard topics pitted against women (that’s another topic). The more we talk about it, the more comfortable we can be around each other and among ourselves. Sex plays a major role in our daily lives, even if you are still a virgin and it plays an even greater role when you know you are NEGATIVE for HIV and STD’s.

If you don’t know where to go to get tested, do your research, ask a friend or anyone you trust. Have someone go with you, take the test together and if you are currently in a relationship, make it a habit to go with your partner. Not knowing is scarier than actually knowing because it is the fear that stops us from wanting to know. We think that if we don’t know, it can’t hurt us, but the reality of it is the opposite. The sooner you know your status, the sooner you can move forward in taking the necessary steps in remaining negative and getting help in controlling the disease if you are positive. The relief I felt when I got my signed and sealed test results was like a breath of fresh air. Even when you know you’ve taken all the right steps in protecting yourself, you just never know. Though I haven’t been with anyone since my last visit or plan to be anytime soon, I happily grabbed a handful of condoms from a bowl sitting next to me on the desk as a parting gift to myself. That was what I called a reward for treating myself with love and care.