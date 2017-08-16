The Opioid Crisis: Let's help our loved ones find a path for a drug-free, pain-free

By GREG HOULGATE

Like many of you reading this right now, drug abuse has directly impacted my family and my life. Losing my oldest brother at 41 years young did not make a headline in the news, but did define a period of loss for my family.

The recent White House commission stated that each and every day, 142 people die from opioid overdoses, approximately “equal to September 11th every three weeks.” Roughly 100 million Americans deal with chronic pain.

Just the sheer weight of the numbers is staggering. Cold, hard statistical facts roughly pull back the curtain on the often ignored heartbreak caused by those among us in the U.S. who live with the damaging effects of chronic pain.

Recently, the Food and Drug Administration told a drug company to pull a painkiller off the market because it has such a high potential for abuse. This is a first.

The value of medication and surgical procedures are surely welcomed and many in the chronic pain community have taken advantage of the benefits they offer. But that doesn’t mean they are the only options in the journey on the path toward anyone’s right to live a pain-free life.

In fact, many all over the world who deal with the daily burden of chronic pain are turning to alternative treatments to get better.

Whether these treatments are put in their boxes and considered mainstream or unconventional isn’t really the point. The point is whether they work, if they can produce real results.

Some turn to holistic, homeopathic remedies, others acupuncture and pseudoscience. Technology and science also have turned out products that speak loudly to the chronic pain community and have shown proven positive results.

It is clear that there is much to do in order to make a difference, to curb the growing opioid epidemic and start lessening the numbers of people who need help trying to rid their bodies of often-crippling chronic pain.

Given an alternative my brother, Deke, might still be alive and thriving today.

The ‘Institute of Medicine’ reported that chronic pain causes the U.S. as much as $635 billion a year in lost productivity and medical treatment.

Something has to give. There are no numbers that can truthfully say that the need isn’t real. For instance, the city of Dayton, Ohio, had 355 overdose deaths last year, the highest rate of any of the major cities in the U.S. Opioids and heroin were to blame. The tragic and disturbing result was that Dayton’s coroners were running out of room because of the sheer volume of the deaths from overdose.

In the U.S., drug overdoses are the leading cause of accidental deaths, even more than from guns or in automobile accidents. Alarmingly, Americans consume almost 80 percent of the opioid painkillers in the entire world.

The dilemma is great, the pain is real. We should continue to push toward getting a handle on how best to treat the tens of millions in the U.S. alone who live with the daily debilitations which are the results of chronic pain.

They are our neighbors and friends, the people who wake up every morning wondering how they’re going to make it through the day trying to beat their often overpowering pain.

We owe it to them to help show a path toward a find a non-invasive, drug-free path to a pain-free life, starting right now.

Greg Houlgate is the CEO of Oska Wellness (www.oskawellness.com), a Carlsbad (CA) company