A True Story...

It was the opportunity of a lifetime and I didn’t belong there. Everywhere I looked there seemed to be better qualified candidates than me for this once in a million opportunity. Deep down I knew I was nowhere near good enough, smart enough or capable enough to trek towards this epic endeavor that had somehow been set before me on a silver platter. I had no right being in this position. There I was, a thirty something man, trying to shake off the thought that I was just some insignificant, fatherless, colored kid from the wrong side of the tracks. Someone who was told, time and time again, that he was incapable of achieving anything worthwhile in this world. 'Who was I to meet and receive the greatest life experience of my career from someone so incredibly special?’ My wife encouraged me...no...she insisted that I go through with this meeting. She said if I didn't go, I would regret it for the rest of my life. So, with much trepidation I went.

It didn’t matter how I got here. The fact was, a miraculous opportunity had presented itself and this was MY moment. There would never be another one quite like it. For whatever reason, forces (much greater than I) had seen something special in me to get me to this point and (honestly) I didn’t want to squander the opportunity or let anyone down...including myself.

Truth be told, I was terrified yet I walked into that busy room with an ersatz pseudo confidence that, momentarily, blanketed my fears. There was no doubt about it, this meeting would determine the very trajectory of my personal and professional life. Everything I was, up to this point, hinged on this moment. I had done the necessary research and put the time in to prepare for this life changing opportunity but deep down I knew there was nothing that would truly equip me for this monumental encounter. The stress was unbearable. I was a grown man on the verge of a breakdown. I had to keep it together.

Just the idea of meeting this iconic figure made me question everything I was or wanted to be. No one should have that kind of power over you. Yet, I was powerless and shaking with doubt, fear and anticipation. I was highly intimidated. How could I possibly pull this off? I knew there was no way I could accomplish this by being myself because I wasn’t who or where I wanted to be in life. I knew I needed to, somehow, project self-assuredness, power, charisma and a deep conviction in the face of adversity. But how? I was in uncharted waters and knew, instinctively, that she would know that I was a complete fraud.

The situation worsened when I was informed that my appointment with her could be delayed up to two more hours which only made me question and doubt myself even more. The staff, managing her schedule, were extremely apologetic and insisted that I stay. I couldn’t help but wonder 'What kind of person plays these kinds of a head games?'

This was an impromptu, last minute, chance meeting. However, I had a good idea what the job required and who, essentially, I'd be working for. Her requirements were grueling. There was no question that I would need to work tirelessly day and night. I'd have to sacrifice much of who I thought I was and start from ground zero (from the bottom up as they say). I knew this was the expectation and that this new opportunity would be very intense and often times extremely demanding but a dream job...nonetheless. I was prepared to sacrifice whatever it was that needed sacrifice. SHE was that important.

I learned a few things about the person I'd be working for. People like her had a reputation. She would, initially, be a bit selfish and hard to work with...at times. People in my circle of influence told me that she'd have an unquenchable hunger to thrive in every aspect of her life while often pushing me to my limits but that she also had a softer side that would inspire the very spirit of my convictions.

However, the real reward was in the experience and being stretched beyond those limitations.

I got word that she was moments away. In a sheer panic I questioned what the hell I was doing there. I couldn't escape the feeling. I didn’t belong here, this opportunity of a lifetime was meant for others...not for people like me. I was a nobody. I had no experience in this field. Why was I even here? This wasn't for me. I had had enough.

In that instant, I made up my mind that I wasn't qualified for the position. I needed to leave. My anxiety was at a climax and welling up within me was an instinctual sprint for the door...I got up and headed out.

It was too late. Just as I was about to leave she entered the room. She appeared, like an unapologetic force of nature and just at the sight of her I began to shake as a flood of emotions overtook me. I'm ashamed to admit it but...I began to weep and shake right there in that room in front of her and everyone else looking at me. To my amazement she cried too but then stopped when she looked into my eyes.

I was completely embarrassed, until the doctor gently put her into my arms. It was in that glorious moment that she looked at me with these unafraid, inquisitive eyes that said to my soul “Here I am, love me, teach me and be my example of a man for my lifetime.” I wasn't qualified to be that sweet little newborn's father but the universal spirit of God had suggested otherwise.

************

No matter the struggles and trials I have experienced in the seasons of my life this "once in a million" opportunity has shaped the very essence of who I am. It's the greatest and most rewarding job a person could ever hope for. Being a parent has and continues to teach me so very much. Those of you reading this who have children know exactly what I'm talking about. A word of encouragement...

If you are a parent and experiencing a tough time professionally and or personally remember, the greatest opportunity that stands before you is to model unmeasurable love and great perseverance. You are a beacon of light and love to those impressionable eyes that look up to you and no one or no thing will ever take that away from you. Much love and blessings to you all. ~Jason Versey