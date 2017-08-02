The Outrage Wager

So you want to be a dictator, huh?

Well, why not? Once you’ve got that megalomaniac thing going on, there is no finer ambition.

You will have an unlimited number of servile sycophants at your beck and call. They will do an inordinate amount of bowing and scraping. Everybody will bring you whatever your insatiable little heart may desire. You will get to eat off of golden plates, avail yourself of the pleasures of golden toilets, and the rules which apply to ordinary humans will have absolutely no bearing on you. Frankly, we’re surprised that more people don’t aspire to be dictators but, then, most of them have that “milk of human kindness” defect happening. Fortunately, for us, that’s not an issue, is it?

So, now that the decision has been made, what do you need to know? Well, the road to dictatorship is not always easy, but we’re here to help. Naturally, no one wants to find themselves on the wrong side of a guillotine blade or flopping about indiscriminately on the end of a scratchy noose which can be so boorish and unrefined, are we right?

Here’s the thing. Many of your future subjects will fall nicely in line with you due to the sheer wonderfulness of you — and we know that you understand this. However, from the Pharaohs of Ancient Egypt to the Hitlers of the 20th century, would-be dictators the world over have all had to cope with one pesky little human emotion which has stood in the way of their lofty ambitions: Outrage.

We’re not going to lie to you. Outrage sucks. Outrage can really take it out of even the most talented of despots. Outrage makes many promising potential tyrants wonder whether or not their grand ambitions are worth it.

The outrage of those who do not understand the greatness of you is bound to be a thorn in your side, necessitating a great deal of messy clean-up time and taking away from all your awesome pillaging and plundering. We know that it’s a waste of your exalted time and we don’t even want to tell you how cranky dealing with outraged people who refuse to be subjugated can make you.

Outrage is the one thing any good dictator must be prepared to understand and come to terms with or all that glorious totalitarian energy just goes right down the drain. Sad.

So here is what you have to get. Listen up, because it’s the most important thing you’ll ever hear.

Outrage is fleeting. Sure, you’re going to have all these vexatious little resistance movements going on (oh, how the little people try), but you can and you must outlast them. The one thing we have come to understand about outrage is that it is not a permanent condition. If you throw enough turmoil, lies and chaos at them in the early stages of your takeovers, your single-minded bombast and bluster (along with a few well-timed human rights violations) can outlive even the most determined resistance. Sooner or later, everybody just wants to go home, put their feet up on the couch, open up a tall cold one and watch “Happy Days” reruns. They’ve got far more on their puny minds than your piddling little ravages and annihilations, trust us.

And, remember, your utter indifference and complete inability to experience anything remotely resembling remorse, guilt, compassion, or self-reproach will be your greatest allies in all of these endeavors. Them? They get all weepy and weak and, eventually, it just gets to be too burdensome for them. They fold up their little resistance tents and go home because outrage — dear oppressors — is just too much for them to sustain.

From time immemorial, every decent overlord worth his salt has had to deal with outrage and every single one of them has to make a wager. They’ve got to gamble on the odds that, eventually, their dogged tyrannical persistence will outlast all the high-minded resistance they encounter.

The success of your future tyranny depends upon your willingness to pit your callous disregard against their conscientious principles and bet that you will come out on top.

We know it won’t be easy but never underestimate the ability of the masses to normalize the abnormal. Over time, the aberrant becomes run-of-the-mill. That’s the secret we have to impart to you but, shhhhh......don’t let it get around unless you want to see even more persistent little upstarts running around, questioning your magnificence.

So, hang in there, future dictators, and please do not hesitate to contact us if you have any questions or concerns about your upcoming forays into despotism.

With our very best wishes for your future repressive success,