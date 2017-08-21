The Partial Eclipse and Me

Last week I attended a press conference at the American Museum of Natural History in NYC on the upcoming eclipse of the sun when totality was going to traverse the nation. Although I knew I was too far north to experience totality, the young astronomer reassured us that a partial “was nothing to stick your nose up at.” My latitude in the New York area would allow me to see a 70.4% blockage of the sun. I was determined not to miss it. When the conference was over I went to the Museum Store to buy a pair of eclipse glasses, but their shipment wasn’t coming in until the afternoon and I needed to leave.

At home, I searched some local stores and the web for the glasses but everyone was sold out. I let my plight be known to my gang of authors in iNK Think Tank, who live across the country. Andrea Warren, who lives in Kansas City, KS—a totality area—had an extra pair and mailed them to me in time. Whew! They arrived on Saturday.

So I watched the eclipse on CBS and CNN and MSNBC and every so often stepped out on my back deck and examined the sun for myself through the really dark official glasses. I live in a community of town houses where everyone has a second-floor deck surrounding a pond. Both my husband, Richard, and daughter-in-law, Rachel, got into it as we shared the glasses and watched the first bite out of the sun on the western side at 1:33 EDT when it looked like a little Pac-Man. By our maximum at 2:44, the thin sliver of a crescent sun was on top of the moon with both sides pointing down. The light hadn’t changed much considering how much of the sun was blocked. As it continued its passage and grew larger the points of the crescent pointed east.

As I kept going from the cool house to the deck to watch the progress, I didn’t see a single neighbor doing what I was doing. So, I took my dark glasses, shortly after our maximum, and walked through the neighborhood. The teacher in me knew a teachable moment and by golly, I needed to find a few people to educate.

I found four boys on the tennis court. “Wanna see the eclipse?” I waved my glasses at them. They stopped batting the ball around. “Wow!” They each exclaimed as I told them why the moon appeared big enough to block such a huge chunk of sun. I found two older women at the pool. Yes! They couldn’t resist me and saw the wonder. They asked me if I was a science teacher. Yes, I replied, my cover blown. I found a workman who also took advantage of my largess. Not enough people to satisfy me so I’m writing this post

Another friend, who lives in the neighborhood just called me to ask why she hadn’t seen the sky go dark. She had even built a cereal box viewer. But she didn’t know what to look for, and she should have come to my house. I should have called her earlier. So many missed opportunities. Sigh!