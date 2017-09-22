The party never left it just changed location - 72 hours of dance in New York City

The Palladium might be a NYU dormitory and you will likely have to take the L train to Brooklyn, but the dance scene in New York City is very much alive. The best dj’s in the world are coming out to play, the parties are named like chapters in a coming of age fairytale, and the dance floor is lit. This past weekend there were more events than anyone could possibly experience, in venues ranging from mainstay Marquee to the Marrakech inspired Brooklyn Mirage. The Mirage will play host this weekend to Paradise New York, the concept from dj/producer Jamie Jones. “I love that there’s a tropical oasis all set for partying in the middle of Brooklyn,” says Jones. “The perfect setting for a Paradise party. I expect some serious shapes to be thrown and some epic moments from Paradise NYC @ The Mirage. Super excited for this one!”

It may be the first day of fall, but after 72 hours of dance last weekend in NYC, there’s still a lot to celebrate.

Friday @ Marquee - R3HAB Album Release Party

R3HAB, the Dutch producer/dj who has reached over 100 million plays on Spotify since starting his own label last October, hosted his album release party at the always crowded Marquee. The club, located in West Chelsea has always been electronic minded, hosting everyone from Bob Sinclar to Sam Feldt. Though the vibe leans commercial (it is a mega club in Manhattan after all), the state of the art sound, lighting and visual capabilities have breathed a fresh life into this space. Marquee line up HERE.

Saturday @ The Knockdown Center - Guy Gerber presents Rumors New York

TEKSUPPORT Guy Gerber @ Rumors New York

Teksupport brought Guy Gerber’s Rumors Ibiza party to what might be one of the best and unassuming spaces in the city right now. The 50,000 square foot Knockdown Center used to be a door factory. Now it hosts everything from performance art events to Paul Kalkbrenner. It’s technically Queens, but borders Brooklyn. One minute it’s an open air, the next an indoor warehouse party. From line up to decoration, Rumors New York was curated to create one of those quintessential night out in the city. More info on The Knockdown Center HERE.

Sunday @ Brooklyn Mirage - All Day I Dream

Daniel Leinweber Razberry All Day I Dream at Night