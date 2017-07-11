THE GOP Circa 1983

“I urge you to beware the temptation of pride, the temptation of blithely to declare ourselves above it all and label both sides equally at fault, to ignore the facts of history and the aggressive impulses of an evil empire (The Soviet Union).” - Ronald Reagan, "Evil Empire" Speech, 1983

THE GOP Circa 2016

“This is obviously very high level and sensitive information but is part of Russia and its government’s support for Mr. Trump” - Rob Goldstone, E-mail Correspondence

“… if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.” – Donald Trump Jr., E-mail Correspondence

Republican Politicians love to refer to The GOP as “The Party of Reagan.” That seems to be a better sales pitch than “The Party of Nixon” or “The Party of George W.” But, I wonder what Reagan would think if he was alive to see this despicable Russian meddling into our sacred Democratic process?

On one hand, you have the Trump camp who, by a growing body of evidence, seems to have actively collaborated with the Ruskies.

Remember this gem?

“Russia, if you’re listening, I hope you’re able to find the 30,000 (Hillary Clinton) emails that are missing, I think you will be mightily rewarded by the press.” - Presidential Candidate Donald Trump.

Great joke Donald, but every joke is a confession. And, no hard feelings Mr. President. I understand why Putin is your dude. When you are in the middle of ransacking and robbing the wealth of an entire nation, he’s one hell of a role model.

And yet, the Republicans don’t actually do anything to get to the bottom of the “Russia Issue.” They brush it aside as “Fake News” or pay disingenuous lip service about their consternation re: Trump.

If a tiny fraction, one percent, of this type of information came out during Obama’s term, do you have any doubt that Obama would already be facing impeachment hearings? I mean, the Republican House of Representatives impeached Bill Clinton for having an affair for heaven’s sake. Of course, the Speaker of the House, Newt Gingrich, was having his own affair at the time, but who needs to quibble.

What is the Republican Party, “The Party of Reagan,” providing as a response to this brazen Russian assault against our Democracy, our Constitution, our Freedom?

Silence...

And as the theologian, pastor, spy and anti-Nazi dissident Dietrich Bonhoeffer wisely wrote:

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil: God will not hold us guiltless. Not to speak is to speak. Not to act is to act.”