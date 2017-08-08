The Path of a Stay at Home Mom

This was a blank page in front of me. Just a minute ago. This page was empty and I was staring at it - like most writers do before starting a piece. But for me, this is different, because for the last two years I haven’t identified as a writer. I haven’t identified as anything but a Stay at Home Mom.

Two years ago, I was the co-owner of a woman centered business, helping women and families welcome their babies into the world and writing viral pieces on paid maternity leave and the cooperate world. I had so much to talk about, so much to say and write. I loved that life. I was this beautiful combination of a mother, small business owner and doula. I had so much to share, especially living in the epicenter of parenthood - Brooklyn, NY.

But running a small business and being a full time parent was eating me up. On top of loving what I was doing, I was constantly stressed and always working, day and night. Tack on the fact that my son had undiagnosed ADHD and my husband had suffered from three MAJOR health issues since we had our first child six years ago, life was a constant guessing game of “when will the anxiety stop”. The bottom line was, I had never taken time just to be a mother and when my husband was hospitalized for the third time, this time with a blood clot in his leg, a week before we were moving into our first house, I bugged out and called it quits on my business.

I gave up half of a beautiful company I loved, a business that was thriving and something I was so proud of. But life as a Stay at Home Mom was exactly what I needed. Being home took extra pressure off my husband and my kids and left me free during the mornings so that I could do me and be 100% present in the afternoons for my family. I spent my days figuring things out for my oldest son who needed lots of support for his issues arising from ADHD. I also spent my mornings organizing my house, our lives and centering myself - because mothering two boys, one with ADHD, is HARD and takes an enormous amount of patients. I read every book I could about parenting, took online courses and I exercised - a lot.

It was great and necessary; but for the last year, I’ve felt as if I’ve had little to offer in the way of conversation and when I’m out with new people I’m not sure exactly what to talk about and what I can offer. Let me be clear, I’m not insecure about this. I’m very much at peace with where I’m, and I know I’ve made all the right decisions but I find it interesting how Stay at Home Mom’s really don’t have a place in the world these days.

When I meet new people ask me what I do and I say “oh, I’m at home” and thats really where the conversation ends. It’s a good thing I’m really good at making conversation and I’m a great listener - otherwise I feel like I’d be a big bore.

I don’t know a lot of women in my position these days. I’d say 90% of families in Park Slope, Brooklyn are families where both parents work. I’m lucky to have some friends with flexible schedules or who work from home but to be honest, I spend a lot of time alone. So where is the draw, the controversy, the fight? What does a writer / a poet, who is also a stay at home mother, write about. My kids? I mean, we all have them. We all know what they’re like. Do you really want to hear about mine?

And hence, this is why I’ve stayed away from writing for so long.

So the question is, where does a Stay At Home Parent draw their inspiration from? Are we meant to be muted creatures spending our time nurturing our young? Is there room for us in this new world order where most parents work? Is there beauty, pain and poetry in parenting that goes beyond your usual cliches?