The People Leaning Up Against The Tree " by Rev. Peter E. Bauer

I was out walking one night in my neighborhood about dusk. The houses I passed are situated on land tracts of one to two acres or more. I passed by one house and looked at the side of a garage and I got spooked! I thought that I saw a man who was passed out leaning against a tree! He was dressed like a cowboy. Was he dead? Was this a Texas thing? I went up towards the figure and realized that it was a statue manikin. I then laughed and realized how clever it was to position this cut-out figure leaning against the tree; it looked so lifelike !

Dr. Garry Landreth, well-known Play Therapist and Professor at the University Of North Texas, shared a story recently where he observed a four- year old boy who was leaning up against a tree outside the Education building on the UNT campus. It was a winter day, one where a jacket would come in handy. The little boy had taken his jacket and rolled it up like a pillow and used it as a head rest as he leaned against the tree.

The bell rung, it was 12:20 PM and streams of students came out of the building to go to lunch; and they passed this little four year-old boy. Not one of them stopped to ask his name or inquire about his circumstances ! Dr Landreth recognized that this boy was the son of a fellow faculty member; so he took him by the hand and guided him up to his father’s office. Apparently, the boy was dropped off by his mother at another entrance to the building, and the boy walked around the building to where the tree was located.

Dr. Landreth also pondered “How many other people do we see out there who are leaning against the tree? “He mentioned that he met a Wal-Mart Associate and asked him “How is your day?” The man replied “If it got any better, I’d want to kill myself.” Dr. Landreth said that for the next forty minutes, he talked with his man, in the midst of questions from customers, regarding how he was functioning and he provided help for him in order to promote his personal safety.

William James wrote:

“Punishment is when you go through life and no one notices you.”

Think about the people that you see every day who don’t get noticed -The panhandler with his sign at a busy intersection begging for money; the man or woman who may be walking down the street talking to themselves in an animated angry fashion. Perhaps even a small child looking bewildered and at a loss because of a momentary separation from its parent.

There is real healing power in the relationships that we have with others. When we go out of our way to acknowledge others, we proclaim that human dignity and respect is of paramount

Importance. This message becomes even more crucial in a time where more and more people will find themselves being marginalized, isolated and totally ignored.

Coffee hours following church are an interesting experience. I was recently at one event at a large urban church. The coffee hour was held in the church’s fellowship hall, and many people congregated in the center of the room sharing pleasantries and information and perhaps even some gossip. On the sides of the room, various people sat, some alone. I went over to speak to a woman who was sitting alone. She told me that she had grown up in central California but had moved to Houston, TX so that she could be near her daughter. She observed: “this is a nice church ; people are friendly.”

She then added” Thank you for coming over and speaking to me.”

“My pleasure,” I said

I thought “there is another person who could find themselves ignored and unattended.”

A friend of mine reminded me that she had lunch with some other church members on a Sunday afternoon. She commented:” Here we are, experiencing Christian fellowship. We need to pause and let it sink in. “

There will be those people that will be leaning up against a tree.

Our task, as people of faith and as fellow travelers, is to emphasize that we always need to act on behalf of our humanity, even when it is inconvenient to do so.

Our very lives, our human nature, our human touch depends upon us reaching out to that person leaning against the tree.