The Perfect African Chill Spot to Unwind After Work in Bladensburg

With a full crowd, open dance floor, great music and special delicacies—Mango Cafe located in Bladensburg, should be your next Night out spot with friends!

www.tantv.co A TANTV Original Series. Triumph stories of Africans in the Diaspora, changing the negative narrative!

Bladensburg, a town only 8.6 miles from central Washington DC in Prince George's County, Maryland, United States---is home to almost four percent Nigerians and about three percent Africans with a population of over nine thousand residents. The City of Bladensburg on Annapolis road is not like H street DC or Adams Morgan-- it's not a destination spot. In conversation with the restaurateur Chef Kareem behind the popular Mango Cafe located on 4719 Annapolis Rd, Bladensburg, MD, you almost have to leave the house to say “I’m going to Mango” he says.

“He who fights and run will live to fight another day! With us fighting and running away, it was easy to figure out what works”, he says this of his experience building his restaurant up since he first opened in 2005. A series of experimentation and constant reinvention to get the right ambiance for the right customers, in other for it to be the chill spot it is known for today.

This restaurateur, Chef Kareem who runs the establishment with his brother Chef TJ narrates his African Triumph’s Story--- haven garnered many years of experience in the restaurant business starting out as a busboy to a waiter then a banquet manager, all in the 80’s, is part of what has allowed their chill spot to be known as the best in the area today. Before opening Mango, a fun fact to know if you’re now into the African Restaurant scene is that Chef Kareem is the Cousin to Restaurateur Justice of the Bukom Cafe in Adams Morgan DC, where he actually worked at for about six years before the opportunity came for him to open Mango. He doesn't speak like a novice at all but as one who knows the inside out of running a restaurant, from the pain in finding success to the joy in experiencing growth and longevity in the business, Chef Kareem seems to be that Veteran Restaurateur uncle you want to call on—the one who has great depth on how a restaurant works. In narrating the painful early days, the town of Bladensburg was a major help in getting the business running, the Chef describes that he feels grateful to this town because they really pulled out the red carpet which laid the main foundation for Mango’s success today.

The key thing in the restaurant business is that you have to be consistent to experience longevity. Paying your staff adequately well, maintaining the taste of your food consistently, pricing your menu reasonably and so on are some of the simple tips this restaurateur dishes.

For Mango Cafe, as the perfect after work and weekend chill spot in Bladensburg, Chef Kareem says “this is your house!” In its early days when they opened, he says they intended for it to be a general restaurant but later found out that--- first came the Americans who saw the place and said, “Oh you guys are Africans” and then, they gradually shaped up in presenting as an African restaurant serving mainly African delicacies like Suya, Asun, chicken peri-peri, pepper soup, grilled fish, jollof rice, plaintains and so on.

Mango’s delicacy- a plate of jollof rice, plantains, veggies with grilled meat sauce

While this spot will serve you special meals referred to as African delicacies, Chef Kareem insisted that it will not be fair to profile their Triumph Story for just its food alone because that is not what they are purely known for but rather to experience for myself what an after work outing and chilling feels like; to be there on a Wednesday night, a Thursday evening or even any Weekend night. After work, just come, It's a chill spot so you don't have to be too dressed or too formal. The prices are minimum and Price has never changed since they first opened their doors regardless of inflation, the Chef emphasized.

He insisted to try out one of those days so I can experience the full ambiance of being there, the sort of crowd that hurriedly leaves work to step into these doors and the variation of music that gingers the room to loose their mind on almost every track being played.

A blurry capture of the crowd on a Friday night at Mango

For me, it was the Ghanaian-Nigerian artist Mr. Eazi’s “Legover” song played that got me over-gingered as I experienced a full night life in Bladensburg on a Friday, unknown to the Chef. After my experience, I see why stopping as a Jazz club, a Blues club, a poetry spot wasn't the best fit for them as Chef Kareem mentioned, that they once experimented with all these concepts in Mango’s early days in other to arrive here. Due to some stroke of mysterious genius he says, they brought African bands playing Juju to perform and that struck the right cord for Africans to become regulars, then Nigerians took it over to the next level staying fully committed as regular customers which eventually attracted the rest of the African population in the town, whom have now come to make it their House.

For Chef Kareem, he is enjoying his business now more than ever, saying:

“For me it looks like I am getting paid to have fun. It’s so much work but the customers treat me like their uncle, their friend or their brother because we have a very relaxed atmosphere that makes them look forward to unwinding here after work hours.”

His words to younger restaurateurs is to prepare their minds to be in the business for longevity sake and know where they are going. When you get it right, you will know because just like him, it will feel like fun constantly, he says.

When you visit, say Hello from #AfricasTriumph.