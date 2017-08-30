The Perfect Egg Salad! (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:

1 16 oz. block firm tofu

1/2 cup vegan mayo

2 tbsp. dijon mustard

5-6 pickle slices

2 tsp. pickle juice

1 tsp. lemon juice

1/2 red onion

3-4 sprigs dill

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp. pepper

1/2 tsp. salt

Directions:

1. Press tofu to remove water. (about 15 minutes)

2. Dice all ingredients, and add to a bowl.

3. Once all ingredients are well combined, crumble tofu into bowl and stir to evenly coat tofu.