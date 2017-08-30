The Perfect Egg Salad! (Vegan + Crohn's Friendly)

You will need:
- 1 16 oz. block firm tofu
- 1/2 cup vegan mayo
- 2 tbsp. dijon mustard
- 5-6 pickle slices
- 2 tsp. pickle juice
- 1 tsp. lemon juice
- 1/2 red onion
- 3-4 sprigs dill
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. onion powder
- 1 tsp paprika
- 1 tsp. pepper
- 1/2 tsp. salt
Directions:
1. Press tofu to remove water. (about 15 minutes)
2. Dice all ingredients, and add to a bowl.
3. Once all ingredients are well combined, crumble tofu into bowl and stir to evenly coat tofu.
4. Cover and place in refrigerator for at least 4 hours, best over night.
