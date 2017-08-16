Repost from All Women Stalk (08-15-17): THE PERKS 😉 OF BEING SINGLE ☝️ FOR GIRLS WHO AREN'T HAPPY BEING ALONE ...

Don’t worry--Nothing is wrong with you because guess what?!

Many of us are also part of the single’s club too.

With more time on your hands, there are many ways to keep your day busy.

There are perks of being single you should definitely take advantage of:

1. WORK ON SCHOOL ASSIGNMENTS

after all, got to keep those grades up.

2. FIND A NEW HOBBY

whether it is a physical sport or spiritual, such as yoga, your body will thank you for a good workout!

3. GIRLS’ NIGHT!

Seriously, getting out and letting loose every now and then will help keep you zen and focused.

Also, everyone needs a break from daily life—double bonus.

4. LEARN SOMETHING NEW

whether taking a class, going back to school.

Inspiration comes from all around you;

from a good book, movie and television show.

5. NETFLIX BINGEATHON

come on, who can deny it…

6. …NO SERIOUSLY?! WHO IN THEIR RIGHT MIND WOULD??

7. …THINK ABOUT IT, ALL OF THE NEW SHOWS

Bloodline, Daredevil, Unbreakable: Kimmy Schmidt.

Not to mention the anticipating wait for their new feature film premieres.

The Duplass Brothers have a few upcoming projects to be released soon.

8. …THEY GOT FRIENDS TOO…

9. …EVERY EPISODE…

10. …ALL TWO-HUNDRED AND THIRTY-SIX OF THEM

But, in all seriousness, there are multiple things to do as a single lady and being single in general.

Whether it is spending more time practicing a skill or taking a break from life and trying something new and out of your ordinary, keep at it!