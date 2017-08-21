The Perks of Retiring Overseas

By Suzan Haskins and Dan Prescher, InternationalLiving.com

Enjoying the fruits of a lifetime of work. Concentrating on interests and hobbies instead of chores. Soaking up the sunshine. Not worrying about money.

This is retirement the way it’s meant to be.

InternationalLiving.com View of Puerto Vallarta, Mexico

For more than a few North Americans, these well-deserved perks of aging have simply been priced out of reach. But retirement the way it’s meant to be…the way Americans have always imagined it to be…isn't an impossible dream.

For hundreds of thousands of retirees all over the world, it’s reality—a reality made possible simply by choosing the right place to retire.

Perk #1: Warm Weather

What happens to your mood and your quality of life when you live in a place where the weather is warm and the sun shines most or all of the year?

We can tell you from personal experience. You spend more time outside with a smile on your face. Both of those things are good for you.

Perk #2: Lower Cost of Living

What happens to your budget when your daily expenses suddenly go down?

You end up with more money at the end of the month.

If you live in the right location, you can instantly take the costs of heating and air conditioning directly out of your budget. And you can drastically reduce the costs of property taxes, transportation, fresh produce, medical care, and more.

Think about going to a farmers’ market and getting two big bags of fresh fruits, vegetables, and other produce for $20. (We’ve been to farmers’ markets back in the States where a pack of beef jerky and an avocado cost $20.)

InternationalLiving.com Panama City, Panama

Perk #3: Interest and Activities

Moving to a place with a different culture, history, and geography instantly gives you something to keep you busy. No excuses for sitting around in a rocking chair—there are new places to see, new people to meet, new customs to learn, new foods to try, new music to listen to.

And staying interested and active is one of those things—like spending more time outdoors, smiling, and saving money—that can add years to life.

Perk #4: Help Around the House

One of the reasons that cost of living is low in many of the most desirable countries for expat retirees is that labor costs are relatively low compared to the U.S. and Canada. Which often means it’s possible to afford help around the house.

So imagine that—along with being outside more, smiling more, saving more money, and being more interested and active—you can afford to have someone sweep the house, do the dishes and laundry, trim the grass and hedges, and even cook.

Retirement is starting to sound pretty good.

Perk #5: Better Healthcare

We’re not just talking about less expensive healthcare—that’s not hard to find. Because the U.S. has some of the highest per-person healthcare costs on the planet, almost anywhere else in the world has more affordable medical care than the U.S.

We’re also talking about better care.

InternationalLiving.com Plaza Grande in Merida, Mexico

The kind where you can often get a same-day appointment. The kind where your doctor himself takes your medical history. The kind where you can leave the doctor’s office with his or her personal cell phone number so you can reach out if you have any follow up questions or concerns. The kind where government agencies and drug companies don’t prohibit the availability of alternative therapies and medications.

Don’t get us wrong—some of the best technology and most highly trained specialists can be found in the U.S. But in our experience, those same technologies and that same training can be found in almost every major metropolitan area outside the U.S. as well.

When you add them up, the perks of retiring overseas are compelling. Best of all, you can actually get the retirement you’ve always dreamed of.

And you’ll find better weather, a lower cost of living, better healthcare, and an interesting and colorful culture, too.

This article comes to us courtesy of InternationalLiving.com, the world’s leading authority on how to live, work, invest, travel, and retire better overseas.