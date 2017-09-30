The Phenomenal Kyla Nicole Lurry

Author. Blogger. Wife and Mother are just a few words to define the ever evolving Kyla Nicole Lurry. She’s a woman that is a force to be reckon with and is taking the world by storm with her contagious attitude and spirit! She sat down with me and gave me a little bit more of an insight of who she is and what she brings to the table. But soon just like me you realize that she brings the entire table to the table!

CP: Who is Kyla at her core?

KP: That’s a good loaded question. To the core, I’m really high energy, goofy, charismatic yet serious person who loves to love and have fun. Honestly, I also think I’m a nerd at heart and I really enjoy watching people prosper in life.

CP: Why are you so passionate about helping young girls and women thrive?

KP: Young girls and women have such a precious place in my heart. I was a teenage mom who was counted out. I went from that to a broken woman. I went from abuse, to divorce, to straight broken. I had reached out to so many to help, and got nothing in return from other ladies that shared similar stories. I was determined not to be that girl. I made sure I would make it my business for women to have a safe place to land. Not judging them, providing my resources, and holding them accountable to do and be better.

CP: Tell us about your businesses?

KP: KylaNicole, LLC is many things. It’s a combination of passions, desires, and skills. I teach entrepreneurs how to legalize their business from a legalistic approach. I essentially guide my business by three concepts; Redirecting entrepreneurs, Reshaping authors, and Refocusing lives on purpose. I help authors write their dream books and give their stories life and lastly, I motivate, encourage, and redefine authenticity for others. I provide hope by letting them know, they don’t have to be what society says.

CP: Where do you see yourself in the next 2 years? 5 years?

KP: In the next two years. I certainly hope to continuing do what I do know. Traveling the world, teaching, inspiring, and healing people of their pain. I don’t if I’ll be doing that individually or if I’ll be on a team with others, but I will be doing it! I would love to secure a show on radio, and possibly a sitcom on TV within 5yrs that’s completely positive for youth and portrays our women and men better. I also desire to start a few more ventures that I and my family are passionate about to secure some generational things. There’s so much to do and I look forward to those blessings. Timing is every thing.

CP: What's next for Kyla personally?

KP: Wow! Personally, I have a new book releasing soon, entitled: The Game

Of Life: 15 winning lessons, a Podcast: Pause snd Press Play; I’m working on another book now that’ll share more of my story and next year I have a few conferences and events to tackle. In the midst of that, I’m expanding my family with our latest addition so KylaNicole is certainly our here working and loving every minute of it. I’m looking forward to this journey of becoming a new mom for the last time and tackling my dreams.

Kyla has attained her Doctorate from Walden University in Law and Public Policy Administration, successfully completed coursework at Florida Coastal Law School, her Master’s of Science in Corporate Organizational Communication from Northeastern University as well as her Life Coach Certification.

