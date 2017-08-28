The Places You'll Go: Preparing for Study Abroad Culture Tips

Study abroad offers once-in-a-lifetime experiences that promote growth as a more culturally competent potential leader. Whether you study languages and linguistics or science and statistics, students gain a new perspective by learning in international environments. Although the prospect of starting a new chapter in an unfamiliar location may be daunting for many, the school is there to support you during your journey. For those preparing for a semester abroad, follow these 4 tips for a smooth and successful journey!

1. Safety First: Allow plenty of time for a physical and schedule an appointment with a travel clinic to assess the need for inoculations for your specific travel destinations. Resources include: the World Health Organization International Travel and Health Interactive Map, the CDC Travel Health Notices, and the U.S. Department of State Travel Alerts & Warnings. The world is a different place today, and traveling the globe requires knowledge, precaution, and immunization.

Don’t forget to buy International Travel Health Protection Insurance for each trip. Confirm coverage for medical emergencies and medical evacuation to the destination of your choice.

2. Language Learner: If you don’t know the local language, start learning basic phrases and words so that you can ask for directions, order food, and engage in conversation with locals. Download language learning applications such as Duolingo as well Google Translate or as a dictionary that works offline so you can keep adding to your vocabulary on the go.

If you speak the local language fluently, take brush up on your conversation skills and learn to speak conversationally in the local, informal style they didn’t teach in class. Accept correction with graciousness and gratitude, and think of every conversation as a chance to learn and grow.

3. Get Connected: Ask your study abroad coordinator about opportunities to become involved with student organizations at your new school. Reach out to colleagues participating in your international program. Contact the office of international studies at your new school and inquire about any clubs or associations you could join. Ask if they can put you in touch with a student who can show you around. Creating a network of familiar names and faces before you go will help ease the transition and facilitate making new friends!

4. Packing Perfection: Minimize your luggage to one checked bag, one carry-on, and one personal item. Purchase household goods such as plates and cutlery, hangers, and storage hooks once you arrive. Sometimes student dorms have a supply of items donated by former residents. Packing light makes side trips much easier, and will give your suitcase space for souvenirs!