The plight of the U.S. billionaire and why aren't they traveling more?

No, I get it. I really do. If you have $5 billion you want $10 billion. If you have $40 billion, surely you would like to have another $10 billion. I found Miami Herald columnist Tom Rowlands article on the 50 richest men in each of the 50 U.S. states rather fascinating. Really, how much money do you really need? I believe at that point that your businesses could run themselves.

Unfathomable amounts of wealth accumulated by these point zero, zero, zero and more zeros of a piece of a percent of the land of the free and the home of the brave. I'm not sure what I just said, but I do know that there are a lot of zeros at the end. But would you really want to be in these poor souls shoes? I mean they have a real problem. Consider the injustice of falling beyond fellow billionaires on the wealth scale. An atrocity, I pity the least rich of the richest.

There is an interesting map out now that shows the richest person living in each of the 50 states. Sadly, I didn't make the cut in California, that Facebook kid beat me to it. Such a nice young man though.

Most of these men are not household names. Sure, some names we know. In my great state of California - Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerburg comes in at $62.4 billion; we've all heard of Microsoft's Bill Gates, from Washington, $88.9 billion; most of us have heard of financial whiz - Warren Buffett, from Nebraska, and Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner, Maryland one of the poorest of billionaires at $5.8 billion might be someone that you've heard of.

Maybe, the Nationals need to win a World Series to increase his wealth.

But, who recognizes Ken Griffen of Illinois who clocks in $8 billion? I haven't a clue who this guy is. The poor soul is worth a pitiful $8 billion, quite low on the lofty billionaire scale. He's probably thinking "Darn that Bill Gates, everyone knows who he is, no one even knows my name." But again, he does have $8 billion reasons not to care what anyone thinks of him, let alone what a lowly travel writer from San Francisco thinks. He probably hates San Francisco anyway. I wonder if he's even been to San Francisco? If so, where does he stay in San Francisco? I wonder where he stays anywhere? Most people like me, but would Ken Griffen like me?

If I had $8 billion I would run for president, and show the current leader how nice a poor billionaire could really be. Do you want real "Change" America? I'd show you change, change for the better.

I would tear down any walls built by the current regime and open up our borders to all. I would make it mandatory for each and every American to have a passport, and in some sort of order, I would send them packing to travel the world and to learn about other cultures.

It wouldn't be good if every American traveled at the same time, so I'd have spread out travel plans.

People of the great state of Mississippi, you're going to Iceland. New Yorkers, you're off to Tanzania. Oregonians, "Welcome to Chile."

Ok, I sort of got off on a tangent. I'm never going to have a billion bucks, nor am I running for president, so let's take me out of the equation.

Rowlands mentions, "One of the insidious things about money is that the more you have, the more you treat it as a score and a measure of self-worth. It is a yardstick with which you compare yourselves with others." For better or for worse, I'll never quite have that problem.

Lord help you if you're one of the poorest billionaires in the "Billionaires Boys Club." The shame of it all. Do you have to sit in the corner? Does Mark Zuckerberg sit at the kid's table?

Charles Koch may lead the parade in Kansas with $47.5 billion, but he has got to be livid that Warren Buffett of Nebraska and Michael Bloomberg of New York amassed more billions than he has. You might say that these amazing men really have "Trumped" him.

Back to that snotty kid from California, Zuckerberg — what has he ever done to join the club, but slap together some dumbass website while creating some stupid concept called social media. It must feel bad to be kicked to the curb by a 33-year-old.

What I find insane is that if I were a billionaire and my net worth was a breezy $30 billion, or 1 billion, would I really live in Nebraska. No offense to any particular state, but wouldn't it be Malibu or Manhattan here I come? The Napa Valley? Pebble Beach? Montecito? The San Juan Islands? Maine? Nantucket? Long Island? Can you say South Beach? OK, bad example, but somewhere on a beach or in the open spaces od the great western frontier, near a national park.

Here's a better idea, you could buy an island and invite all your friends to come and stay with you. Heck, you could invite the whole state of Rhode Island to come for a visit.

Let's just say that if you are the richest tycoon in Iowa, just to pick a random place that popped into my head, are you really going to make your main base Des Moines?

Man, these billionaires really need to get out more and live a little.

So, I propose to each of the richest 50 billionaires from each of the 50 U.S. States; as I used to tell backpackers when I would sell around the world airfares; you know, ordinary folk just like you and I "Sure, it's scary to quit your job, but traveling the world is life-changing. Jobs will be there when you return."

I'll go out on a limb here and say if Mark Zuckerberg took a year off and traveled the world there would still be Facebook when he returned.

There's a great big planet out there just waiting to be explored with all kinds places to see. Plus, get this, travel is a great way to make new friends. Sure, Pennsylvania is wonderful, but Thailand ain't had either.

I hear that Paris is a nice walking city? If you like to view large animals, they say that they're lots of them in Kenya? Allegedly, Nepal is a great place to climb mountains?

Heck, you could bring champagne from Paris to your Safari Lodge in the Masai Mara; then transport some of the "Big Five," along with a few your new Masai friends, and your leftover champagne; from Kenya to Nepal and all trek Annapurna happily ever after. You could even bring your Sherpa back to Wisconsin. I'm sure he likes cheese.

How about taking an interest in responsible travel. I hear that saving the planet in vogue at the moment? It's cool to be a trendsetter.

How about volunteering, I could see the headlines

'Sheldon Adelson trades Las Vegas for a Kibbutz in Israel."

Surely, some of his $35 billion could help a few less fortunate citizens of mother earth. I can think of many villages in Africa, South America and Asia that could use new clothes, clean water, new schools, and better roads? Come on Mr. Billionaire from Alabama, "You can do it."

Take a chance on travel guys, live experientially, immerse into local society. It's ok to use your Couchsurfing app, but only if you take your host out for drinks each night. I'd like to do shots with the richest man from South Dakota.

So, I say to these lost souls with heaps of cash, you guys need to live a little. Your job is secure. You will not be replaced. Trust me, I speak from experience. Let your hair down a bit, that is if you have any hair left? Or go and buy some hair, you've earned it. Take a sick day, go shopping at Walmart, supersize that Big Mac, order that Venti Caramel Macchiato with extra whip.

Maybe you could fly to Pamplona in July and run alongside a few charging bulls while mingling with a few crazy, insanely drunk globetrotters. Hey, it worked for Hemmingway and yours truly.