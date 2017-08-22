The Podcasts You Should Be Checking Out Right Now

Podcasts have become more influential than ever. They cover all sorts of topics, are easily accessible, and you can listen to them at any time.

Podcasters are also always on the lookout for influential people and great content to be featured on their shows. For any entrepreneur that’s looking to get some coverage, you should definitely consider pitching yourself to one.

Here are 10 podcasts that I’ve been loving lately that you should check out, or even pitch yourself to as a guest.

Glambition is a fortnightly podcast, hosted by Ali Brown, aimed at female entrepreneurs. Ali interviews the top entrepreneurs, thought leaders, and passionate builders of today each fortnight.

Hosted by Tracy Sheen, this non-typical business podcast provides strategies to people in small business to help them review how they do business.

Caroline Kennedy hosts The CEO HQ podcast, and has over twenty years of leadership experience in a variety of business industries. The CEO HQ provides an opportunity for listeners to learn from special guests in the business world. Each episode features a key business topic, with stories from the special guest about their journey, and all the ups and downs that led to success.

In these podcasts James Schramko provides tips and advice on online marketing to business owners. Some podcasts include expert special guests such as, “How to build your own software business with Paul Clifford”.

Danielle Laporte is a ‘spiritual guru’, who has created her own digital empire, and founded her own successful website. She provides personal advice through regular podcasts such as “Do you compare your pain to others?”, and “Stop giving 100% to what you don’t really want”.

Ambitious Entrepreneur includes a lineup of marketing, business and management hosts to provide a diverse range of business-related podcasts. Through these podcasts the ambitious entrepreneur network hopes to become the premier business-focused podcast that will inspire.

Michelle Elmas-Hardy hosts the podcast for Dynamic Business Women, which is aimed at female entrepreneurs, and includes interviews with business women. Each interview involves personal experiences and challenges of running a business from a variety of business women in different stages of their business.

A podcast designed for entrepreneurs, Inspiring Greatness, hosted by Shelley Rogers, helps businesses be taken to the next level. Stories are shared from entrepreneurs about the highs and low of their journey. Inspiring Greatness also provides tips and lessons at the end of the week, called ‘Golden Nugget Friday’.

Aimed at those who are starting or growing a small business, Flying Solo podcasts are hosted by Robert Gerrish, and sees him talking with special guests about all things to do with solo, micro and small business. Flying Solo provides resources and support for soloists as they create their own path.

Loren Bartley and Fiona Redding come together to create a podcast for anyone who is addicted to business, called Business Addicts. Through these podcasts they provide strategies, tips and tools to help support and improve businesses.

About the author

Catriona Pollard is the author of From Unknown To Expert, a step by step framework designed to help entrepreneurs develop effective PR and social media strategies to become recognised as influencers in their field. www.unknowntoexpert.com

Catriona is also the director of CP Communications, which merges traditional PR tactics with cutting-edge social media strategies that engage consumers as well as business. www.cpcommunications.com.au