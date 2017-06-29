The Political Divide: How Neuroscience May Explain the Conservative/Liberal Gap

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you are likely deeply aware of how the political divide in our nation seems bigger than ever. If you are like me, you’ve probably lost personal relationships over political disagreements or at minimum been called names on the internet because of your political convictions. It sometimes feels like the gap between the left and the right is so wide that it is insurmountable. I’ve recently read a number of articles that start to get at the root of this issue- at the base of it all, liberals and conservatives see the world in a vastly different way. However, neuroscience suggests that the issue goes far deeper than we tend to talk about. A number of recent studies provide evidence that the structure and function of the brain is actually different between liberals and conservatives. You read that right, our brains function differently.

http://www.fabnfree.com/2014/02/21/free-vintage-brain-graphics/

Although every scientific study has shortcomings, and we should be careful not to over-generalize results from these small studies in an emerging field to the whole population, a number of recent studies have found similar results, suggesting that there may be something to this line of thinking. It’s not so much that our brains themselves are conservative or liberal, it’s that the way our brains process information correlates to a particular set of political beliefs. For instance, several studies have found that conservatives tend to have a greater sensitivity to potential threats. There is also evidence that liberals are more open to ambiguity than conservatives. It should be noted that, some scholars argue that there is a chicken and egg problem with this science- do our political views shape our brain function, or does our brain function shape our political views? Regardless, there is sufficient evidence that brain structure/function and political viewpoints are related.

Approaching our political differences through the lens of political neuroscience may seem like I am painting the picture as hopeless, sort of saying “well, that’s just how our brains are wired and there’s no changing that”. Alternatively, approaching our differences in this way can help us to begin bridging the gaps more effectively. It’s not that somebody from the opposing party is necessarily dumb or a jerk (though some people are definitely these things), they just literally see the world differently than we do. If our political views are so closely tied to our brain structure and function, then one of our most basic psychological needs, competency, would involve defending our existing social, economic, and political beliefs. In other words, when that friend is yelling you on the internet about how idiotic your beliefs are, at the base of their rant they are just trying to calm their brain down by affirming that they are a competent human. That doesn’t excuse bad behavior, but it helps explain it. When we can begin to better understand how those who think and feel differently than us see the world, and we can empathize with their perspectives, we can also begin to find common ground which is the way we make progress.

Disclosure: I am not a neuroscientist, I am just a nerd. I totally welcome actual neuroscientists to chime in.