There’s something indescribably magical about biting into a popover from LT Steak & Seafood. As soon as you sit down, a server greets you with a steamy basket of popovers that are so simple and gentle yet, so powerful (that’s beside the point). If you’re a regular, you can’t help but, almost get cheeky because, you know what you’re getting yourself into.

At the iconic and Art Deco chic hotel, The Besty, LT Steak & Seafood is a particularly new project for Chef Laurent Tourondel where 400-600 popovers are served a day. Tourondel admits the treat is practically part of his DNA. Neiman Marcus Cafe could be the culprit for his devotion.

He said, “After eating that popover, I set out to create a distinctive one of my own. Their size, the way the steam comes out of them when you break them open, and the way they taste - all these things come together to redefine the concept of 'breaking bread', which is why I continue to offer them.”

Chef Laurent also clarified they are generously given to every guest who sits down at LT, even during the upcoming Miami Spice season (Miami’s two month version of restaurant week).

Alexandria Guerra They’re actually this big and it’s amazing

Many of the repeat guests at LT claim the popovers are the reason for their return. Currently, at the restaurant the bread delight is enhanced by cracked pepper and cheese. They have evolved over the years as they were originally crafted with one cheese. Sometimes they are done with two or three cheeses like gruyere, comte and emmenta. He has even gone as far as using caramelized onion and black pepper.

According to Pastry Chef of LT Steak and Seafood, Gabriela Amelunge, the recipe is easy. The bread basket acutramone is made with only four ingredients – milk, eggs, flour and salt. The batter rests for one hour which is also the baking time length. To ensure the popovers rise and cool evenly, a heated popover pan is required. Another tip, Chef Laurent shared is not warm up the milk too much and don’t open the oven while they cook or they might collapse.

The Besty LT Steak & Seafood

Chef Laurent opened LT Steak and Seafood a little over one year ago is working on something new for the hotel. He said, “I have always loved Miami. I’m a big fan of the Art Deco Architecture and of course the food scene. I’ve always imagined I’d have a restaurant here, and The Betsy Hotel was just a perfect place for me, in every way.” When he’s not in the kitchen during his visits, he likes to dine at Juvia and Sushi Garage.

Just in case you were wondering, Chef Larent’s favorite part of the popover is the crust and we may have to agree. Recreate the magical puffed bread and follow the recipe below.

Alexandria Guerra After baking

Ingredients (yields 12 large popovers):

12 each Eggs

6 cups of Milk

6 cups AP flour

1/8 cup Salt

6 cups Emmental, gruyere, fontina-grated

Butcher Black pepper (cracked)

Instructions: