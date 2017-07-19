The Positive Impact of Wellness on Chronic Disease

In America, chronic diseases are among the most common and costly of all health problems. In 2015 alone, 191 million people in America suffered from at least one chronic disease, while 75 million people had two or more. These include hypertension, high blood cholesterol, stroke, cancer, heart disease, arthritis and diabetes, among others. We’ve gotten to a point where the costs of chronic diseases on the U.S. economy have exceeded the resources and money spent to treat them.

Wellness as Prevention

There is some good news, though. Chronic diseases are among the most preventable of all health problems. Studies suggest that 1.1 million lives in America could be saved each year through better chronic disease prevention as well as treatment. It’s no wonder, then, that an increasing number of companies, hospitals and insurance organizations are incorporating wellness programs into their offerings. In fact, more than two-thirds of employers in the United States offer corporate wellness programs as part of their benefits packages. This is because they recognize that wellness is key to achieving a healthy lifestyle and, thus, chronic disease prevention.

The Center for Disease Control blames four specific health-risk behaviors for illness, suffering and early death caused by chronic disease. These are poor nutrition, lack of physical activity, tobacco use and excessive alcohol consumption. Again, the good news is that these behaviors can be changed - especially once wellness is part of the picture.

While chronic diseases are generally progressive long-term medical conditions, they can be managed over time. Most individuals who suffer from them can still lead fulfilling lives. All it takes is self-awareness and commitment to making mindful daily decisions about proactively and wisely managing one’s health. This may sound overwhelming but it’s completely doable. This is where wellness comes in.

The Benefits of Wellness

The benefits of wellness are equally huge whether you’re a seasoned wellness enthusiast or a newcomer first being introduced to a corporate wellness program. Having access to guidance that helps develop awareness of and tools for how to make healthy everyday choices is vital to improving (or maintaining) one’s quality of life and health. This is especially the case with those who have a high risk of developing or are already living with chronic disease.

There are many wellness options and therapies available. The core aims of wellness include learning how to eat a balanced diet, getting regular physical exercise, seeking mindfulness to help make health-focused decisions, and restoring or maintaining your body’s natural energy flow and inner balance. Any or all of these outcomes may help individuals prevent or modify high-risk behaviors before they lead to or worsen the effects of chronic diseases. These may also help control any effects of chronic disease they are currently living with.

Today’s Access to Wellness

In today’s digitally connected world, there’s no end to the availability of wellness options, information or professionals. Anyone – whether living with chronic diseases or not – can find wellness options online. The prevalence of virtual classrooms, live video-conferencing, and online wellness marketplace platforms, like wellb.me, provide 24-hour access to wellness professionals. You can schedule or participate in sessions and classes in a wide variety of wellness areas, all from the convenience of your home or office. These include: nutrition, fitness, yoga, reiki, stress-reduction, massage therapy, acupuncture, meditation, life coaching and more, all at flexible times and prices that suit any busy schedule.