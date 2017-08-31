The Power of Alternatives in Negotiations

It was dinner-time on the low-cost airline. The cabin staff member (who, admittedly, was having a bad day) asked a passenger, "Would you like a meal?" The passenger replied, "What are my alternatives?" The response was, "Yes or no."

Often, in business, sales and negotiations, we set ourselves up the same way. We give ourselves too few alternatives; resulting in us being left with a 'take or leave it' choice.

The term BATNA was created by Roger Fisher and William Ury (Getting to Yes) in 1980. It stands for 'Best Alternative To a Negotiated Agreement'. In other words, if this deal starts going sour, what alternative deals of equal value could you move on to? It remains one of essential tools of negotiation today.

'Walk Away' Power

Your 'Walk Away' power is your most powerful bargaining ploy; but you can only use it if you have something to walk away to. This is why the most powerful side in a negotiation is the one with the best alternatives. Observing negotiations over many years, we can see that the most powerful side wins negotiations much less than you would expect. In fact, they generally only win negotiations when the other side allows itself to be intimidated by that power. The most powerful side - whether it is an individual, a company or a country - often has less alternatives because of their position of power. The smaller, less powerful can be more flexible, more agile and quicker.

"Walk Away' power is a great leveller, because regardless of the positional power, it is equal for both sides.

Improve Your Network

Many businesspeople nowadays are suffering the 'price squeeze'. They are being challenged in a race to the bottom by competitors (often new market entrants) undercutting them. They fail because of these two reasons:

1. They allow the conversation to be about price rather than value - and this doesn't mean intangible value based on marketing phrases, but real, demonstrable bottom-line value.

2. They stick with the negotiation long after the value has disappeared because they have no alternative.

Those who struggle most to identify alternatives are those with under-developed networks. The strength of your alternatives will often be determined by the strength of your network.

While networking has not in the past been seen as a negotiating skill, now it should be.

Let them Choose

When negotiating with an individual with domineering behaviour (and, for a lot of people, this is the way they think they have to behave to be successful) be aware that for them to really commit to a deal, they must make the choice. So, rather than just giving them the 'take it or leave it' option, make it the 'this or that' option. Give them two, or even three options (but never more), and let them pick. You will have crafted your options so the net result to you is the same for all, so you don't care which one they choose.

Stop the Bad Deals

Too many bad deals are done in business today. The hurt the business relationship and they hurt the bottom line. Alternatives will solve this in two different ways.

1. Try to always be offering the other side alternatives. The more factors you can integrate the better chance you have of finding that deal which will have maximum perceived value to them. Casually 'dangle' alternatives in your pre-offer discussions to see which ones they react to. Make it obvious you are not trying to lock them into any commitment; you are just "playing with ideas."

2. And, if all else fails, you can walk away with dignity, maintaining face and the relationship for possible future deals.

Conditional Alternatives

Investment guru Warren Buffet says that the only way he can get to a good deal is by saying "no" to all the bad deals first. So, a very important negotiation skill is the ability to say "no" in a way that maintains the relationship and progresses rather than stalls the process. A very effective way of doing this is to use a conditional alternative. Simply put, you offer the other side an alternative, but you make it conditional on their accepting your no on a certain issue. So, it might sound like this: "There is absolutely no way we can move any further on price. However, if you can accept a no on that, perhaps we can be more flexible on the terms."