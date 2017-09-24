The Power of an Unbiased Opinion

When you meet this Ti’Keya Lawrence, you immediately feel her positive energy, which why I had to introduce my Corporate Hustlers’ to her and her brand. She is here to help us be balanced as we build empires and get this money.

The Corporate Hustler: Okay let us know who you are, what you do, and what you are all about?

Tikeya: I’m Tikeya Lawrence; I am the founder of Love Mee LLC, and the MEE is for motivation, empowerment, and encouragement. The mission is to motivate, empower, and encourage women on self-love to a place of abundance.

The Corporate Hustler: If I was somebody who is working with you, can you give me an example of what the experience would be like?

Tikeya: I consider myself more of a life coach and strategist. I help you strategize ways to make sure you fit time in for business and do what you need to do for yourself, as it relates to your life health and happiness. I don't want you to get to the point where you are depressed, stressed, or have a mental breakdown. If you get to that point, you will need a certified doctor or clinician, and that is beyond my scope. At my level, we would look at why you're not prioritizing your time, or why you're not using your time to make sure that you're including yourself. If you're not doing that for yourself, how well would you be able to show others? How is your productivity looking? The statistics on Monday morning heart attacks is real. I have seen it myself. People have had heart attacks on Monday mornings from all that anxiety build up from having to go back to work after the weekend. They work in a stressful environment, where they don't like their job, or whatever the anxiety is about. That really happens. The statistics are real. You must do whatever you need to do, in order not to be in that place and space. There needs to be a plan of action for your own health, your own safety, your own happiness, and your own life.

The Corporate Hustler: Wow! Now traditionally in our culture we think of our life coaches as our mamas. Tell our audience why it is important to invest in a life coach.

Tikeya: As you said, in our culture we really are not talking at all. It’s like we don't talk about anything. We just deal with it, or just get over it. If you wanted to talk, we would probably talk to one of our family members or clergy of the church. That is not always a comfortable thing. Now with the advancement of technology, we're able to meet with people all across the globe. We talk to people to get what we need. Whether it's a listening ear or a word of encouragement, we should take advantage of it.

The Corporate Hustler: What's your opinion on the power of an unbiased opinion? When you get a life coach, the opinion is unbiased; meaning you're not here in my day-to-day life.You're talking to somebody who doesn't know, quote-unquote your life story.

Tikeya: Yes oftentimes you're not able to see things one hundred percent when you're in the situation, so you are creating a bias, because you're in that situation. If you're talking to someone who knows your history, it's a little difficult for them not to include those things when you're talking to them and for them not to take those into consideration. When you have a fresh person or someone that's on the outside looking in. They may be able to bring a different perspective or different information. It's just, honestly, another perspective or another I guess voice of reasoning, for you to be able to lean on, to get the information to depend on.

The Corporate Hustler: Do you have any products or services you want to tell us about ?

Tikeya: I do have a new program. It is titled; PRIORITIZE YOURSELF A FORMULA TO MANAGE YOUR TIME AND INCREASE YOUR PRODUCTIVITY. It's an online program. There are three modules and worksheets to go with it to help you work through the program. If you work a ten, twelve, fourteen, or even a 24-hour shift, again that's what I was used to. I had to make sure that I paced myself, make sure that I took time to nap, you know, run myself completely in the ground, because when a call came, I wouldn't be in a position to help anyone. I had to make sure that I stayed on top of that, then what I need to do appropriately with my time for myself, even within that shift.

The Corporate Hustler: We know each other from these Internet streets, but tell the people about your upcoming book?

Tikeya: The first book that I am gladly co-authored in with you, and Shade Y Adu is titled; RENEGOTIATING GREATNESS. In my chapter I am talking about the fact that I had to make a decision for my life and renegotiate my plans and where I wanted to go with my future. How I made the decision to leave the fire department, where I had spent almost 18 years of my life. I am giving details about that in the book. I do have another book that's coming out; I HATE BEING BROKE, which is a compilation with, is Tiyana Von Johnson.

The Corporate Hustler: For all my Corporate Hustlers what are some small things we can do to begin balance in myself, is there a little advice you can give us.

Tikeya: Yes, I would say that to be productive, to be most productive you, always plan. If your plan can take the time you need for yourself to help you pace yourself throughout so you do not run yourself into the ground.

The Corporate Hustler: What do you want us to like you know make sure that if nothing else you know Tikeya remember me by this.

Tikeya: If nothing else, remember that you are important and that you should make yourself important in your life, health and happiness and not feel guilty about it.

The Corporate Hustler: What are you currently reading, that you want to recommend?

Tikeya: Joyce Meyers book, POWER THOUGHTS; 12 Strategies To Win The Battle Of The Mind.

The Corporate Hustler: Give us some of your favorite quotes.

Tikeya: I love Maya Angelo when she says; Believe Would Be Will Show You That I Believe, I love that. I'm one of those that famous seeing is believing so I love that. My own quote is; “They Say Sky Is The Limit, But I Said You Have To Have Big Enough Faith To Reach Out And Know That God Is Got You”.

Until next time Corporate Hustlers stay balanced and love yourself unconditionally.