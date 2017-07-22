"The Power of Children's Learning" - Transcending Time

The power of learning and the wonders of knowledge know no bounds. They transcend the limits of time and space and traverse distances beyond the human imagination. This stands even more true particularly when it comes to children; the torch bearers of humanity’s future and the carriers of our dreams.

I’ve always wondered if in today’s social media and technology charged world, there’s an approach to proactive learning that allows kids to directly engage in powerful education. Then again, the definition of learning may differ person to person. In my view, any education that provides personalized and educational play, whilst improving a child’s social skills, enhancing cognitive development and refining emotional depth, is an education that is crucial.

Having nieces and nephews of my own, I can understand the need for an organic, personalized and educational mode of learning when it comes to children. In the internet age, it seems like children can easily get caught up in the entertainment gratification that comes with tablets and mobile phones. This detachment from the real world and actionable knowledge hampers their cognitive, emotional and motor development in many ways.

Recently, I came across a children’s educational toy start-up that aspires to create fun and interactive toys which facilitate learning in a powerfully educational way.

Through educational dolls with removable organs, the company aspires to enable children in learning about the functioning of the human body through knowledge on vital organs and related biology.

The dolls come complete with outfits and accessories. They look like regular dolls, but once undressed, their torsos open to expose the body’s internal organs.

What I found really fascinating is that children can explore and discover the working parts of the human body through immersive play and interaction. They can expand their vocabulary as they learn organ names and where they are located inside the body – and most importantly, gain a deeper understanding of their functions from an anatomical and biological viewpoint.

But how is all this relevant, given the landscape of our world today? As an entrepreneur, I’ve always been conscious of how businesses approach mainstream markets. An ethical vision is utmost important to the very sanctity of the societal fabric.

The reality is that our children live today in a world turbo-charged with loud social media news feeds, Hollywood blockbusters, flashy music videos and constant bombardment of negative imagery, sounds and narratives.

Thus, one of the biggest challenges for parents today is making sure that their children have an education that is going to help them throughout the progression of their lives. I personally see it with some of my close copywriting clients and mentorship students who are struggling parents.

According to various behavioural studies on children, playful learning allows children to:

Use their creativity while developing strong imagination and dexterity

Develop their physical, cognitive, and emotional strength

Strengthen healthy brain development

Engage at an early age by interacting with the world around them

Become hands-on and practical through life

Feel comfortable in performing tasks with minimal help

Increase in self-reliance and confidence

In the world of business and commerce, it is imperative that as entrepreneurs we look at the bigger picture . The bigger picture being the fact that kids are the future for our hopes and aspirations.

Conclusively, educational play must be taken as an integral part of childhood that provides children important developmental benefits and gives parents the chance to engage with their children. However, a slew of external factors will always be present to interfere with a child's ability to reap the benefits of playful learning.