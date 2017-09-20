The Power of Peers for Brain Health Recovery and Advocacy

I live with the conviction that to do well, one must do good. I believe that the converse is also true, that to do good works, one must take care of one’s health. Today, as someone in recovery from schizophrenia, I practice these principles in two primary ways: by working to benefit others in need, and by nurturing supportive relationships. These principles have worked well for me—where once, I lived disabled, tormented and alone, today, I am happily married, employed productively, and studying for a Master’s degree. What If there were recovery-oriented organizations based on these principles, which folks could get involved with to boost their health by helping others do the same? In the last six years, I have learned of three such helpful organizations, each building the health and impact of their members in unique ways.

Rafael Motta, Flying Pig Studio

Through a longtime supporter of my Brain Waves webcast, advocate Anthony Ferrigano, I have learned of a peer-to-peer brain health support group called Recovery International (RI), a nationwide organization that, using cognitive-behavioral-therapy-like techniques, empowers consumers to train one another toward better resilience, stability, and recovery prospects. Anthony has enthusiastically endorsed RI’s positive influence in his own life and those of his peers, and has sent me documentation from a 2011 nationwide survey of RI participants orchestrated by the University of Illinois at Chicago, which shows many significant reductions in symptoms and in dependence on the healthcare system among participants. It stands to reason that, since cognitive-behavioral therapy (CBT) delivered by trained laypeople or even computer programs can be effective to treat depression and anxiety, supported peer-driven CBT-style instruction such as RI offers might help consumers live healthier lives. Anthony is quick to point out that RI seeks not to replace but to augment psychiatric care as a support tool to ultimately help participants live more independently. Anthony says that RI, founded in 1937 by Dr. Abraham Low, is unfortunately the recovery movement’s “best-kept secret”, but he evangelizes passionately to spread the word.

The A2A Alliance, founded by San Francisco Bay Area radio newscaster and OCD advocate Jeff Bell in 2011, is another great organization empowering patient advocates. “A2A” stands for “Adversity to Advocacy”, and the A2A Alliance works to connect folks who have experienced health challenges to resources and to one another to enhance their ability to improve conditions for those in need. The A2A Alliance is built on the scientifically supported principle that (quoted from the website) “By being of service to others with adversities similar to our own, we apply our empathy in a way that provides a powerful sense of purpose and fuels our resilience.” Well said! I am a proud A2A Advocate, having joined the organization because I have been inspired by Jeff’s story. I sincerely value A2A’s support as they spread the word about the advocacy of myself and others.

The Stability Network is a community of working professionals living with mental health conditions, formed in 2013 by advocate Katherine Switz, who speak out to reduce the prejudice, fear and shame surrounding mental health conditions, to inspire folks afflicted to keep striving for their own recoveries, to improve workplace culture and support relevant to mental health, and to enable members (called Stability Leaders) to support one another in their advocacy efforts. I am proud to have been a Stability Leader since 2013, and have experienced firsthand the boost that this network has provided to my brain health advocacy. A friend and fellow Stability Leader, John Graham, agreed to speak at my organization One Mind’s Music Festival for Brain Health on September 16, and his tremendous speech helped to rouse guests to spontaneously donate $436,000 for a national research program studying post-traumatic stress!