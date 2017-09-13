The Power of Privilege?

I have been mulling over the claim of white privilege. Although I accept the analysis in the abstract, I doubt it persuades very many people who are not already disposed toward guilt. Like ignorance, privilege denies itself. Even with concrete proof, entitlement is easier to enjoy than to appreciate.

More than that, my sense is that drawing attention to privilege only increases resentment. The person who is told he occupies a superior status, which he did nothing to earn and thus does not deserve, due to race, gender, inherited wealth, even height, either scoffs and laughs it off (reflecting his ability to be dismissive without consequence), or he is offended to be called out for these advantages. I would be indignant too. If offered the opportunity to respond, some folks express their own complaints. They are like any of us, whatever our station in life: they look at those who have more of whatever it is they measure success by, experiencing envy whether they intend to; they do not look at those who have less of it, feeling content about their own accomplishment. You and I covet abundance not dearth.

The privileged person might, for example, disclose that he is the child of divorce, who suffered abuse. That is serious. I would be wrong to doubt his anguish, especially if it persists. At the least it would not be strategic.

I could respond, “yes, but.” The proper comparator for the white male who experienced meaningful childhood trauma is not the African American female who did not, but the African American female who likewise grew up in a single-parent home, subject to domestic violence. In relative terms, taking into account all factors, the white male probably had it better. I do not know about others, but I cannot imagine saying that aloud to someone who has just described the travails of their upbringing. The comparison of suffering is implicit, but it also is impossible.

I could reply that the difference is between the group and the individual. The importance of privilege as an explanatory concept is to address invidious generalizations that suggest all members of a race are better, whether by nature or nurture, than all members of another race, or, for those who are less aggressive in their bigotry, most members of a community versus members of another community, as bell curves are plotted out on graph paper. Despite the overlap, the averages are not the same. The white male who has a bad situation is a specific case. African American females are stereotyped as a category. I doubt this subtlety matters much to anyone who is aggrieved. Only saints care that someone else is stigmatized, and they aren’t concerned with whether the injustice is imposed on someone in his own right or as a representative.

We who claim to be progressive should not assume. Privilege is complex. It is dynamic and relative. A person could possess the superior position in a specific time and place, but be relegated to an inferior role in another context. Even an African American President, officially powerful, can be disrespected, even threatened, by someone who is formally less important.

Or they could be both privileged and not, at once. I am convinced that there increasingly there is Asian privilege, with both the material status of some but not all Asians and Asian Americans and the real as well as perceived ascendance of Asia. I acknowledge it here to pre-empt ad hominem attacks. Asian Americans are a good example. An Asian American could be subordinate vis a vis whites at the workplace or on a college campus, but be welcomed compared to blacks, again disfavored by exclusion from programs meant for all people of color.

A white male can be sincere in the sentiment that he has had to overcome the challenges of stereotyping. Some are inappropriate in their analogy, infuriatingly so. They say their travels as a tourist someplace where people did not look like them gives them an understanding of minority status in one’s own homeland, despite still being catered to as a wealthy guest on their mild jaunt through cognitive dissonance. Many though have compelling stories of impoverishment or the common cruelty of being picked on as obese. It wins over no friends to disregard their traumas that are real.

My message is for my colleagues and friends, those who are dedicated to racial justice and gender equity. I am asking a question. I do not have a the best answer or even a good one. The query is what is effective rhetoric on race. We want “privilege,” as “prejudice” before it, to perform a function. The idea, however, does not satisfy the assignment.

Telling people they are prejudiced ceased to work. Telling people other people are prejudiced works, such as during the civil rights movement, showing Northerners that Southerners were bigots — but once reformers tried to address racial segregation above the Mason-Dixon line, arguably worse in terms of social distance, they realized the limits of the method. Talking about privilege was novel before, and it had value due to that originality. As people, including the very people who are supposed to hold privilege, have become accustomed to the assertion, it has become shorthand, its utility reduced. It is akin to the related message about unconscious bias. If we’re all a little bit racist (as the musical Avenue Q presents brightly), then it’s natural, normal, excusable.