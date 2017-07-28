The Power of Redemption

The only thing linear about life is its chronology, the passage of time – the accumulation of years – until the end is a straight line: A flat line that runs the length of a screen or the remainder of a scroll, while everything that precedes that moment – the peaks and valleys, the highs and lows – looks like a printout from a seismometer, of motions both major and minor – of massive quakes and sudden eruptions – that can make life feel unbearable and living unbelievable.

There is almost always a final spike, however.

Call it a comeback, a source of redemption or the ultimate resurrection.

That is reason enough to live, to know that not even the heaviest crucible – neither the mightiest sword nor the cut from the sharpest lash – can kill the spirit; that not even the hatred of the mob, nor the kiss and betrayal of a disciple, can destroy what no man can deny; that not even the murder of the body, nor its removal from the faithful, can stop the few from keeping the faith; that not even the entombment of one’s physical remains, nor its separation from society, can seal the mind.

Our rise need not be as impressive – it can never be as influential – as the return of the Nazarene.

But it can nonetheless inspire us to experience the joy of life.

Think of Winston Churchill before the Second World War.

An aged lion whose power seems to have failed and faltered, whose roar seems to have weakened and tired, whose future seems to have slipped into the past because his opponents consider him a symbol of the past, while Englishmen of the present – the children of the modern age – celebrate peace because they cannot imagine a new dark age made more sinister, and perhaps more protracted, by the lights of perverted science.

Think of the strength Churchill could muster.

Think of the speeches he could deliver, whose words echo across the veil of years, whose summons to glory would arm his countrymen with the mace of honor, creating in every English breast a soul beneath the ribs of death.

Think of yourself.

Remember a time of tragedy, be it an illness or an irreparable loss, when you could not conceive that the mourning would cease with the morning, that a permanent midnight would yield to the daylight of recovery, that years of victimhood would disappear into a victory that will last for more than a thousand years.

Remember that the dawn will come, shining on the brave and true.