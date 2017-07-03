The Power of Relationships

While I’d always considered myself a consistent and intentional communicator, it wasn’t until I worked for Keith Belling, the founder and then-CEO of popchips, that the importance of nurturing relationships as a means to building a brand truly hit home. During those early years at popchips, I observed Keith personally respond to every snacker’s email, replying to comments and answering questions.

Keith’s dedication to customer engagement transformed our fledgling startup into an international healthier snack food company – and I’ve been seeking to emulate his investment in relationships ever since. Here are a few things I’ve picked up along the way.

Get Personal. Some of my best media contacts are also close personal friends. And in most cases, they didn’t start out that way. Which isn’t to say we were enemies; simply that I met them on the job. But the key is that they didn’t just stay in the professional zone.

The best way to cement long-lasting relationships is to get to know people beyond their 9 to 5 utility in your life. Be intentional about fostering personal connections, whether that’s grabbing coffee or simply asking what’s going in someone’s life – and genuinely listening to the answer.

This goes as much for colleagues and employees as any other contacts in your life. And it’s especially true in the wonderful world of agency public relations, where 40-hour work weeks are few and far between. If you’re going to be quite-literally burning the midnight oil to hit a deadline, nothing brightens up the night like enjoying a quality, non-work conversation with a co-worker over take-out.

Connect the Dots. I can tell you how I know nearly every person in my network, going back more than a decade. And no, this is not a result of my flawless memory, though that would be nice. I have been a dedicated note-taker over the years, keeping a record of when and how I met someone, who introduced us, etc. While this may sound slightly over-the-top to the uninitiated, I do this because it helps me treat all of my relationships delicately and respectfully, so as to never cross boundaries or burn bridges.

Before reaching out to anyone in my extended network, I always go back to the person who introduced us to be sure I have their blessing before starting a conversation or making requests. On the flipside, I’m always on the lookout for when my relationships might benefit others and facilitate opportunities to make those introductions. The same principle applies with favors.

While we all need to call in favors from time to time, it’s important to reciprocate more often than you request. Nobody wants to be known as the guy who only picks up the phone when he needs something. Look for way you can help a friend out, and don’t wait to be asked – be proactive about extending your resources and relationships for the benefit of others. It’s fun to connect the dots.