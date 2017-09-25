The Power of The Blockchain To Trade Food and Raw Materials

What do you get when you get the decentralized and open platform power of the Blockchain with the power of buying and selling commodities contracts and options on real world food and raw materials? You get ChaindTrade

The ChainTrade Revolution

“Worldwide trade of food and raw materials represents more than 2 trillion USD annually. We want to move this trade to the blockchain, building a decentralized platform accessible to anyone, without intermediaries, with dramatically lower fees.” - Vincent Jacques - Founder & CEO, CoinTrade

ChainTrade will move the exchanges of futures and options on food and raw materials (commodity derivatives) to a decentralized blockchain, allowing anyone to participate – small and big players. Fees to traders, buyers and sellers will decrease dramatically. Smart Contracts will replace traditional contracts and cut intermediaries.

Why the Blockchain?

Think about it,... in the legacy world of Wall Street commodity and options trading, what is a major barrier that prevents more people from participating in the trading of options and futures on real world raw-materials and food? For most, it is the prhibitive cost cash reserve minimums and the huge fees to be paid to the middle men to facilitate and execute profitable trades which creates a layer of excessive risk to get an acceptable ROI. This is why the Block Chain is perfect for this type of trading. No More favored access. No minimum amounts required. No cost prohibitive fees that eat up potential profits

The Blockchain Eliminates the High Priced Middle Men

Let’s look at to the success of BitCoin to understand how the powere of the Blockchain is destined to be a powerful force multiplier for commodity futures and options buyers and sellers... In the case of Bitcoin, the blockchain is a massive, transparent public ledger, which verifies and keeps track of all bitcoin transactions. You could even go back and view the first ever transaction in the first created block, unironically named the “Genesis Block [1]”.

Apart from being one of the best and reliable triple bookkeeping systems in the world, bitcoin was the first decentralized peer-to-peer electronic cash system. This means there are no middlemen (no central banks, individuals or governments) involved in your cash transactions, which means much lower transaction fees and about a 10-minute transaction time.

In other words, becasue of the the blockchain bitcoin has been and will continue to be fast, safe, efficient, and has and will continue to have no central authority

Fast, Efficient, No Central Authority and No Middle Men..

For all the reasons that has made BitCoin have explosive almost unstoppable growth is the same reason why it will make more people able to enter the commodities contracts futures / option market to buy and sell. The blockchain makes it possible to make trades quicker, with half the normal brokerage house fees with no minimum reserves to buy buy or sell contracts...

A Decentralized, Robust Infrastructure

Anyone will be able to create Smart Contracts, e.g. a contract for delivery of 100,000 bushels of soybeans in August 2018. If Trader A wants to buy a piece of that Smart Contract, he will do so by matching the price offered by Trader B who wants to sell the same contract. Prior to that, Trader A and Trader B have made an agreement with Insurer A and Insurer B respectively. In case either Trader A or Trader B fails to deliver what they promised, their Insurer will deliver for them.

Buy and Sell From Anywhere

Becasue of the blockchain and Chaintrades’ revolutionary platform, all will have equal access to any contracts from around the world. Initial Smart Contracts will be identical to traditional existing contracts in order to smoothen transition and liquidity. This truly eliminates the previous barriers to enter these trading markets...

ChainTrade will be based on the CTC, an ERC20 Compliant Token

Come meet us today at #WorldBlockchainForum #WBF in London - Revolutionize the global trade of food and raw materials with us pic.twitter.com/XvFAgtnHXZ — ChainTrade (@ChainTrade) September 25, 2017

The ChainTrade token sale will start October 9, at 9:00 am Singapore time The number of CTC tokens will be limited to 1,000,000,000 and will be distributed progressively over time:

200,000,000 tokens will be sold in the Initial Token Sale at a cost of 1 ETH for 1,000 CTC

Once this initial bucket is sold out, and upon progress made in the roadmap, a second bucket of 300,000,000 tokens will be sold at a price determined by the crypto-exchanges at that date (target would be 1 ETH for 100 CTC)

Once this second bucket is sold out, and upon progress made in the roadmap, a third bucket of 280,000,000 tokens will be sold at a price determined by the crypto-exchanges at that date (target would be 1 ETH for 50 CTC)

20,000,000 tokens will be reserved for bounty

200,000,000 tokens will be allocated to the founding team and developer team

Finally, a powerful way for more people to enter the market with less fees and quicker transactions

