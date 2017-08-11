The Power of the Full Moon: Four Essential Oils to Help You Let Go

Every full moon we have the beautiful opportunity to release what no longer serves us! This can be in the form of releasing energy, limiting beliefs, fears, old habits and even relationships. When we engage in this process of letting go we can make room for new blessings and abundance in all forms. Essential oils can both assist and enhance this practice when we choose an oil that has specific healing properties. All four oils can be used topically or aromatically depending on your preference. Topically you may put a drop wherever you feel called to; Ideal places are the wrists, heart chakra and third eye chakra (forehead). Aromatically you can place a drop of oil on your diffuser mala or bracelet (so the scent is carried with you throughout the day) or in a diffuser.

Lemongrass: Known as the oil of “cleansing” lemongrass is a powerful and effective cleanser of any energies that no longer aids in our expansion. When we use lemongrass on the full moon it helps us let go of old belief systems and any negative energy we may have accumulated from others or situations. We can also use lemongrass oil to cleanse the energy of any physical space such as a house or office. This can be done on its own through a diffuser or diffuser necklace and/or in combination with the burning of sage. Lemongrass is an uplifting and joyous citrus oil making it an ideal oil to help you tune in to what energies no longer match this vibration.

Cypress: As the oil of “flow”, cypress is the perfect oil to release any stagnant energy or relationships on the full moon. Cypress helps to create energetic flow and emotional purification. When we use cypress during a full moon either a drop on our heart chakra or a drop on our diffuser mala we begin to let go of the past and move forward with the flow of life. A flow of joy and wellbeing always exists within the universe- it is up to us to decide if we want to flow with it or go against it. Cypress has a very invigorating and fresh aroma which leaves us feeling refreshed and reenergized after the full moon.

Frankincense: Widely known as the oil of “spiritual truth” Frankincense assists us in removing any low vibe or false components in our lives. This can mean letting go of toxic relationships, negative situations or an uninspiring job. This oil creates a spiritual opening within us to create new perspectives based on truth and light. You can anoint yourself with a drop of frankincense on your third eye chakra (forehead) or a diffuser bracelet. Frankincense is both grounding and protective, with an earthy aroma, making it a beautiful oil to include in your full moon ritual and beyond.

Thyme: Revered as the oil of “releasing and forgiving,” Thyme is a significant cleanser of the emotional body making it ideal for the full moon. This oil can help us to deal with feelings that have been stuck for some time as it goes deep within our soul to cleanse any unresolved issues. When we use thyme in our full moon ritual we begin to open our heart and experience forgiveness and love towards others and from this we are able to find peace. With its spicy and warm smell, it’s a comforting oil that is a great addition to any full moon ritual.

What are you ready to release this full moon to make space for ? Which oil do you resonate the most with? Start with that one! To learn more about these oils go to lightandlotus.com