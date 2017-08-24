The Power of the Presidency

Presidents have a big impact on our lives, not just through the policies they help enact and implement, but through their words over the years. Of course, the power of a President’s words can be seen long before and well after they are in office. We look to our leaders for guidance in times of trouble in our nation. We also expect our leaders to acknowledge our existence, fight for all of us, and ultimately respect the ideals of this nation.

In America, we all have our own idols. Whether it’s a celebrity like Kim Kardashian-West or a politician like Bernie Sanders, we all look up to certain people. However, no matter our interests, whether they be fashion or politics, the President of the United States is the one person whose words are heard by all of us and leave the biggest impact. From tragedies to State of the Unions, I and the rest of America have sat before a screen and watched and listened to what the President of the United States had to say. George W. Bush and Barack Obama are the presidents that were part of my formative years, and their words had an impact on my life and everyone’s around the country. George W. Bush, while I do not agree with much of anything he did as POTUS, he at least was able to rally the country together after 9/11. I was 5 years old at the time of that tragedy, but in that moment the President of the United States brought every American together.

While I can’t say George W. Bush had too many shining moments after that, I can at least say he tried his best to embrace forging unity across this country. Then came Barack Obama. Long before he ascended to the Presidency, his words had already been powerful in unifying the country and welcoming all Americans. As all of us have probably heard by now, Obama said in that famous 2004 DNC speech, “there's not a liberal America and a conservative America; there's the United States of America.”

Right there, we can see the power of our leaders words. The ideals laid out in that speech became the crux of Obama’s run in 2008 and helped bring Americans together when that’s what we needed. Obama spoke of a unity I assume many had not heard of in years. His idealism spoke to the soul of Americans across the country. While John McCain was trying to unify Americans then too, Sarah Palin and her politics were already steamrolling us toward where we are today, and taking an American hero down with her. When Barack Obama was inaugurated on January 20, 2009, it truly felt like the world was changing for the better.

While plenty of problems from then are still persistent, we had a President whose idealism felt like it could bridge plenty of divisions. As a little 13 year old, I was still figuring myself out back then. Obama gave my broken family hope. My mother was struggling to keep us barely a float as we nearly lost everything like many people did during the Great Recession. When I started high school, things were starting to get better. My mom was hopeful about the future because of healthcare and the economy was getting better. As for me, I had grown up questioning my sexuality but never felt too comfortable even as I grew up with my liberal mother who had hung out with at all the LGBT hot spots back in the day and took care of people she knew during the AIDS crisis that started in the 1980s. It’s not my mother who had made me uncomfortable, but it was society and a lack of acknowledgement from the highest office in the land.

I learned of Don’t Ask Don’t Tell and the Defense of Marriage Act. I learned the stories of those like Matthew Shepard and the countless kids who were hurting themselves because of bullying. I was lucky that I was never bullied, but I was wasn’t out yet and homophobia was part of the culture at school. As the Obama administration moved closer toward being more pro-LGBT with repealing Don’t Ask Don’t Tell and not defending DOMA before the nation’s highest court, I myself was moving toward accepting myself. My sophomore year of high school was when I came out, first with my friends and then my family. It took me time but eventually I managed to tell my mother, the one person who I couldn’t bear to disappoint. I felt this way because for so long I was fed this idea that being gay wasn’t normal. I was fed the fear that my family, my friends and society would reject me for who I am. Thankfully I was proven wrong.

The day I told my mom was the day I became myself and I think part of that comes from the fact that I’d been hiding my truth and it was hurting my relationship with my mom. After that, we’ve only grown closer. I didn’t cry that day, but my mom did. She cried because she worried of the world around me. That was March 2012. Barack Obama was re-elected that November and with that election, the moment for LGBT rights only sped up.

I remember Obama coming out for marriage equality, and I felt a joy I had never felt. That was summer 2012. The President of the United States took a risk in an election year, and to kids like me, that meant a lot. Never before had a President shown such open support for people like me. That next summer when DOMA was struck down, I felt more relief. It felt like I was truly going to enter a world that was finally accepting, with less and less barriers than ever before. Perhaps the most important moment was when the Supreme Court made marriage equality the law of the land in Obergefell v Hodges, two years after DOMA was struck down and three years after Obama came out in support of marriage equality. I cried that day and went out with friends that night to celebrate. It felt like my country and my President respected me and my community. It felt like we couldn’t go back from this moment.

Outside of my bubble, there were still kids being bullied for being themselves. Kids being kicked out of their homes. Rejected by their friends and families. Many of those kids finally felt validated by the most powerful voice in the land, but their families and friends turned deaf ears. While my formative years were swelled up in the idealism of Obama, there were those since 2008 that had been engulfed in the world of the ‘Tea Party’ and birtherism, peddled by then private citizen Donald Trump. While Donald Trump wasn’t the first one to peddle birtherism, he only aided it through his tweets and TV and radio appearances. Trump was part of how millions came to believe the conspiracy theory. Fast forward to the 2016 campaign, and it only gets worse. As a candidate, Trump started his candidacy with racist attacks on Mexican immigrants and painting a picture of an alternate reality America that does not exist.

As Pride 2016 rolled around, I was still in my own bubble of idealism thanks to the idealism of Obama and my support for Hillary Clinton. I was numb to the idea of negativity and the campaign of Donald Trump, though I understood the danger of his words. When the Pulse massacre occurred, I sobbed the whole morning until I was at work. I checked my phone to make sure no one I know had been there and watched the news with tears waiting. In all honesty, this was one of the darkest and most disappointing moments in my life. To me, nobody stood up and said what needed to be said. Obama and Clinton came close, but nothing unifying or uplifting was felt. On top of it, then-candidate Donald Trump basically tweeted an “I told you so” and then pretended to care about the LGBT community, which I have always known he does not. The only solace I found after that tragedy was in New York City Pride, as I wandered the streets with friends and cried to strangers about that moment, but with some hope for the future. I’ll never forget this woman telling me how lucky my generation was because no matter what things really have gotten better. At times, it’s become hard to believe that.

Trump’s election was earth shattering. To not grasp the impact his election had in that moment is to be ignorant to the impact of a presidency. Many of us were losing a true ally in the White House. As I looked around the Javits Center that night, I saw young kids crying. I saw adults crying. I saw a gay couple hold each other like I’d never seen a couple hold each other. To not understand the power and fear his words put into many of our hearts, and to see them validated by our fellow Americans on Election Day was something I still struggle to explain. On top of the policies he boasted of pushing through and the thinly veiled acceptance of hate and bigotry, there was now a Supreme Court vacancy that could be used to turn back the clock on rights we just won. The next day I watched Hillary Clinton give the concession she couldn’t give the night before, and I wept. Her words inspired some hope, but all I could think about was the fear of the incoming Presidency. Her tweet that day was powerful, “To all the little girls watching...never doubt that you are valuable and powerful & deserving of every chance & opportunity in the world.”

Meanwhile, the President-elect was focused on constantly attacking all criticism and pandering to his base. Instead of attempting to unify the country, this man was sowing more and more division by the minute. His inaugural address was perhaps one of the most disheartening, again painting a picture of America that isn’t based in any reality. While there’s so many speeches I could address and dwell on, I have yet to see a moment from this President that makes me swell with idealism or pride. The policies coupled with the words of this Presidency are only working to hurt millions of Americans. Instead of looking to the President of the United States for moral clarity and national unity, many of us have been forced to look elsewhere because what is before us does not care for us.

When marriage equality became law, President Obama lit up the White House in the colors of Pride. That is a moment I will never forget. This year, President Trump celebrated Pride by not celebrating it. No mention of Pulse. No mention of Pride. Instead, he has spent his time attacking the media, fomenting division across country and pushing his wall and his bans, both Muslim and transgender ones. It’s not to say I was surprised by the silence from the White House during June, but I think of the young LGBT kids. The message being sent to them by this government is not one of love, acceptance and tolerance. It is silence. It is thinly-veiled support of anti-LGBT groups who support much more than repealing marriage equality. Let’s not forget who the Vice President of the United States is.

Fast forward to recent tragedy in Charlottesville. The President failed miserably in attempting to heal and unify our country. Just like when he failed to reject the support of white supremacists, white nationalists, Neo-Nazis and such before, he did it again but this time as President of the United States. A woman died, and the President instead equated both sides as equal and played the victim card again. The impact this President continues to have on this country on every person is frightening. His failure to promote genuine unity and reject white supremacy speaks volumes, but is unsurprising. Meanwhile, a former President provided the words we needed, but this time without the power of the pulpit of the Presidency.