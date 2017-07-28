The Powerfully Positive Tweets of President Donald J. Trump - A #REALMEDIA REPORT

Making America Great is a job that every American has a responsibility in doing, and one way is to be fully aware of good news in our country. Did you know that our President writes positives things on Twitter roughly every hour of almost every day? He describes visits with heads of states, reports on times where he honors the fallen and first responders, and shares positive hope for America.

But what happens? All that the #FakeMedia report endlessly is any negative slanted tweet. Not any (or at least not many) of the positives.

So I wanted to take a second to be part of the #RealMedia and genuinely thank our Commander in Chief for his positive Tweets as well as recognize that this is an area our country needs to focus on more. What I am referring to is the good news!

In this article, I am simply going to look at the President’s Tweets of the last 24 hours, from Thursday morning (July 27, 2017) to Friday morning (July 28, 2017).

Number of Tweets from https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump: 11

Number of Tweets that were positive or simply stating facts in a good way: 11

Number of Media outlets that think negative news is all that Americans need to hear: _____ (...well, you be the judge.)

I want to keep my tone positive and list the Tweets and talk about them. A few weeks ago, I wrote two articles that complained about the President’s treatment of two journalists from FoxNews. One article was an Open Letter to the President, and the other article made a reference to the need for more self control in Presidential Tweets. But I felt bad because I hate being negative.

So I did some digging and found out that our President generally Tweets good things all day long (hurray) and only if he Tweets a negative comment then the press endlessly reports on that one. It’s a negative cycle that I blame the media for engaging in. Why can’t we just be more positive, I ask?

Again, I want to thank President Trump for all of his positive Tweets and now talk about the ones in the last 24 hours. They will be described from most recent and followed by the ones from yesterday.

3 Republicans and 48 Democrats let the American people down. As I said from the beginning, let ObamaCare implode, then deal. Watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

ONE : President Trump simply said that the new Healthcare bill did not pass and he puts the blame on those in Congress who did not support such a change. My own comment is simply this: Every Congress Member should contribute to the new bill and then they all can vote for it; simply revise, collaborate, and pass!

Go Republican Senators, Go! Get there after waiting for 7 years. Give America great healthcare! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

TWO : Before the vote, President Trump encouraged the Congress to be unified and pass a bill. Though the bill failed, at this time, revisions will come. Try, try again is the theme now.

It was my great HONOR to present our nation's highest award for a public safety officer - THE MEDAL OF VALOR to FIVE AMERICAN HEROES! pic.twitter.com/j7ceXuBZ3f — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

THREE : President Trump honored Law Enforcement Officers around the country. And he also extended the Medal of Valor to 5 brave Americans, Capitol Police Special Agents David Bailey and Crystal Griner as well as Alexandria Police Department Officers Nicole Battaglia, Kevin Jobe and Alexander Jensen. Watch the 9:39 minute video. It is awesome and it will bring tears to your eyes! We have many reasons to be so proud of these fine Americans!!!

At 1:30 in the video, President Trump reminded that, “The Medal of Valor is reserved for those who go above and beyond the call of duty, as each of these men and women did that, on that fateful day.”

Today, we gathered in the East Room to pay tribute to the HEROES whose courageous actions under fire saved so many lives in Alexandria, VA. pic.twitter.com/it52TkLsye — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

FOUR : President Trump reminded Americans and his 34.7 million Twitter followers, and others, that he was about to honor the five mentioned Capital area police officers with Medals of Valor for their bravery, selflessness and extraordinary courage.

Join me live as we recognize the first responders to the June 14th shooting involving @SteveScalise. #TeamScalise https://t.co/qOolNmB65d pic.twitter.com/6OCn9JfMAG — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

FIVE : President Trump reminded Twitter followers that they could watch the honoring of Washington DC area law enforcement officers who responded to the June 14, 2017 shooting through a live video feed.

Big progress being made in ridding our country of MS-13 gang members and gang members in general. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

SIX : President Trump referenced the work of Congress in getting gang members out of the US, including the violent street gang, MS-13. Of specific note, Attorney General Jeff Sessions is in El Salvador where negotiations were being conducted regarding MS-13 gang activity there. President Trump rightly encouraged America saying the he wants to make our country safe again!

...about then candidate Trump." Catherine Herridge @FoxNews. So why doesn't Fake News report this? Witch Hunt! Purposely phony reporting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

SEVEN : President Trump rightly complains that a Fox news reporter referred to him as the “then candidate” rather than “the President.” It is easy to see the disdain that many US journalists have for President Trump. In contrast, we as a country should be positive about our presidents as a rule , not negative. So, just to repeat, all that President Trump referred to in his Tweet was being named as a “candidate,” not as the “Commander in Chief.”

The #FakeNews, as President Trump calls it, simply exaggerates other things instead of reporting the heart of the matter. Here are two articles spun off from those Tweets. The Washington Examiner reports that Trump “attacked” the FoxNews report. Boy, that is an exaggeration considering that the President simply did not express gratitude for being called a candidate. Also, The Hill continued this negative slant of an attack and stayed in left field repeating a lot of the lack of news about Russian meddling. Instead of talking about the issue (being referenced as a candidate) the old news was simply made to look fresh again.

"One of the things that has been lost in the politics of this situation is that the Russians collected and spread negative information..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

EIGHT : The President is reminding Americans that having a negative perception about the news stories of Russian meddling in our past election is not helpful. Americans should be asking what information the Russians have collected and spread... And is there an article that details this? There certainly should be.

ABC, NBC, And CBS Pretty Much Bury IT Scandal Engulfing Debbie Wasserman Schultz's Office https://t.co/PjbZ2TGIKb — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 27, 2017

NINE : President Trump brings up a Super Important story that ABC, NBC, and CBS refuse to cover. It is about an IT officer, Imran Awan, who worked for a number of Democratic congressmen and congresswomen and was accused of bank fraud and even who tried to flee the country. Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D-Florida) actually fired the Imran Awan July 25, 2017 (earlier this week) even though he had been under investigation since December.

Matt Vespa of Town Hall wisely reported that Representative Wasserman , “ has finally fired the aide, despite this person being under investigation since last winter. His termination was made official on Tuesday.”

What is the Moral of the Story? President Trump wisely shared a story of awful mishaps and illegal activity that (a) affected Democratic congressmen and congresswomen and (b) the three major US networks refused to carry the story, but instead Politico ran it.

So I would ask, why is the media so afraid of honestly writing about things that involve our government? #CoverUp is what it looks like, and I thank President Trump for bringing this important story up.

Come on Republican Senators, you can do it on Healthcare. After 7 years, this is your chance to shine! Don't let the American people down! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

TEN : Yesterday, President Trump encouraged the congress to seriously consider the future of health care in America when voting for the bill later that day. He encouraged his team - the Republicans - and though the bill did not pass, it can be revised by Democrats and Republicans until it passes.

Thank you Foxconn, for investing $10 BILLION DOLLARS with the potential for up to 13K new jobs in Wisconsin! MadeInTheUSA🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/jJghVeb63s — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2017

LAST ONE, ELEVEN . One of the supplier companies of Apple, FoxConn, is investing $10 Billion Dollars in Wisconsin and creating 13,000 jobs, reports President Trump. In the 8:49 minute video, Trump praised the FoxConn Founder and CEO Terry Gou.

Unfortunately, the NY Times complained about this jobs-boost for Wisconsin saying it was heaped in US government subsidies. Thus, it is not a surprise that President Trump considers it a “failing” newspaper when it chooses to complain rather than praise the job picture in America that is improving. Also, CNN dug up a Cornell Professor who was willing to gain a minute of fame and say that workers at this new facility “should be wary.” My response is that people without jobs in America (or elsewhere) who then get jobs are often thankful. It is not a surprise that President Trump also considers CNN to be a limited news outlet.

So, as I looked at a single day of Tweets by President Trump, I realized something. I am proud of him as our president and glad he is leading our country. I hope and pray for wisdom as he continues to lead - and favor in areas of public safety, jobs, and unifying our congress. Rather than be negative or recycle the same boring news stories again and again every day, I simply choose to be positive.

My encouragement to you, the reader, is to read the Tweets by our President and start distrusting when the media only feeds you negative news. The world is a positive place and great things are happening in America and abroad.

Let’s help make America Positive Again. We can do it and be a positive force in our families, communities, workplaces, and country.

Dr. Jonathan Doll writes on issues of educational impact, wellness, and the benefits of being positive. His Mom is a great inspiration and is recently featured in the true story Dr. Doll wrote for the 2017 Chicken Soup for the Soul Series, BEST MOMS EVER!.