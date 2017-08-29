The President is no respecter of laws

My friend Theodore (Ted) Jennings, who teaches at the Chicago Theological Seminary, made a wise comment the other day after President Trump pardoned Joe Arpaio: “The power of the executive to pardon involves the recognition that occasionally the force of the law may be suspended in the interests of justice. But what we have witnessed in the present case is the suspension of law to grant impunity to one who violated all the norms of justice. It says that those agents of the state who violate the most basic human, civil and constitutional rights of the people will not be held to account. More immediately it says that our Hispanic friends, neighbors, and family members have no rights that must be respected. An executive ‘pardon’ which protects injustice is the very opposite of the constitutional power of pardon “