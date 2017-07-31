The President May Have Just Made His Best Decision Yet

Follow me on Twitter: @mk1157

I am a supporter of President Trump, but let’s be honest: thus far, his administration has been fairly disorganized. There have been an unprecedented number of leaks and warring factions have been at each other’s throats. It has only been six months into his presidency, so if Donald Trump wanted to turn things around, he had to put somebody in place as Chief of Staff who will clear out the dead weight, get everything on the right track, and generally stop putting up with the kind of amateurish backbiting that has carried on since January.

I firmly believe the president has found his man in General John Kelly.

Not only is Kelly a 45-year Marine whose impeccable credentials made him a four-star general, he’s also a man who understands what it takes to run a tight ship. With Kelly and his no-nonsense approach at the helm, nobody in the administration will escape his wrath if anybody steps out of line.

General Kelly has also shown the kind of guts the position of running the DHS demands and he will carry that over to his new post as Chief of Staff. He has the kind of independent streak necessary to stand up to the president and reel him in when he’s acting improperly, much as he did when strongly opposed President Obama’s statements about closing the detention camps at Guantanamo Bay, since he believed it would allow many suspected terrorists hellbent on destroying the United States to roam free and pose a grave problem.

He ruled Gitmo with an iron fist and ensured that it served its intended purpose. He did the same with DHS. And now he will run the White House staff the same way.

And make no mistake, General Kelly will also stand up to President-elect Trump if he feels has to.

Back in January, the General told the Military Times, “The one thing I was always told is you absolutely have to tell truth to power ... the decision makers have got to have ground truth,” adding that, “Otherwise, the decisions they make could be flawed — and that can be dangerous.”

That’s exactly the kind of man the president needs as Chief of Staff. He realizes the top priority is, was, and should always be, the well-being of the American people. If he sees mistakes being made, he will say so, regardless of potential career consequences.

This isn’t a game to General Kelly. He has devoted his entire life to serving this nation. His own son was killed in Afghanistan following in his father’s footsteps. There will be no middle ground for White House staff now; the job will get done and it will get done right or there will be hell to pay.

An important part of President Trump’s pitch to voters was the fact that for decades in the business world, he has put the right people in the right places. Running a branch of government was new to President Trump and he has had his stumbles early on. But General Kelly is fearless and tireless, and his elevation shows the president realized that major changes needed to be made, so he went ahead and made them.