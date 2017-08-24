The President's Mental Health

During the last two years or so since Donald Trump first began running for President, he has done little to suggest that he is either mentally stable or sufficient capable of the kind of nuanced thinking needed to hold down a relatively undemanding job, let alone serve as President of the United States. His poor command of the English language, frequently disconnected thoughts when speaking, inability to process detailed written material, megalomania, extraordinary sense of victimhood and matching inability to empathize with anybody all indicate that Donald Trump is not well. This does not excuse his bigotry and inclination towards authoritarianism. Rather, it makes him an mentally unhinged bigot and authoritarian.