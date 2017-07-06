The Press Plays Gotcha With The Wrong People

In Wisconsin’s 1st Congressional District, the home of Paul Ryan (R- Photo Op), there are already three declared candidates ready to take him on in 2018(David Yankovich, Cathy Myers and Randy Bryce) . Ryan has barely been challenged (there have been some solid candidates who did not gain traction) since he was elected in 1999 as a 29 year old Congressman. In 2010, Ryan had no opponent, until the last weekend to file, and a local activist had to rush to gather signatures to even get on the ballot last minute.

This year, with the Trump effect in full effect, three people (so far) are rushing to challenge the current Speaker of the House. The problem is they are all fairly political newcomers and we have seen over and over again, that newcomers are not very welcome to join the club.

This was on display in full force in a recent interview, that Randy Bryce gave to the local Fox affiliate, he was asked what we should do about North Korea’s recent missile launch.

WASHINGTON, D.C. -- One of House Speaker Paul Ryan's challengers was stumped by a question on North Korea.

During a live interview on CNN Wednesday, July 5th, a host asked Democrat Randy Bryce of Caledonia what the Trump administration should do after North Korea's missile launch.

"I don't have specifics. I haven't seen exactly what -- I don't have information on what North Korea launched. I plan on going -- we're going to take a trip later this month to Washington. D.C. to get better educated on the issues, and I hope to have more information then. I mean, I have ideas and there are things I'd like to say. But right now, it would honestly be speculation," Bryce said.

This answer, which was the right answer, made national news, because it was a chance for the insiders to let everyone know that the new challengers are not ready for prime time. Of course, what is a steel worker from Milwaukee supposed to know about a missile launch in North Korea a day before? Is he privy to intel briefings? When elected, would he be head of the Armed Service Committee? Maybe Foreign Affairs? Have the Generals called him up for advice?

We have a Government that was originally set-up for citizen legislators, and what citizen is up to date on all issues? What Congressman is up to date on all issues?

After an extensive Google search, I have yet to see a reporter ask Paul Ryan what should be done with North Korea and Mr. Ryan is Speaker of the House of Representatives and third in line for the Presidency. A quick search Speaker Ryan’s Facebook page and the North Korea missile launch was not important enough to even gain a mention. In the world of Speaker Ryan, George W. Bush’s birthday, rewriting the tax code and numerous stories of how hard the Congress is working and how great they are, were subjects he felt the need to address, over the North Korea Missile launch.

Mr. Bryce’s answer to the North Korea dilemma, was very similar to Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson’s (R-wants to kill me) answer, yet Mr. Johnson’s answer barely made local news.

Newly elected Wisconsin Republican Congressman Mike Gallagher (R-MIA) and Reality star Sean Duffy (R- I need more pay) and James Sensenbrenner (R-Michelle Obama has a large posterior) (who is actually ON the United States House Committee on Foreign Affairs) are also all quiet with their idea on how to react to North Korea.

The difference is, their opinions and knowledge of the crisis actually matters!