The Price of Populist Vanity

There has never been an idea more malignant and damaging to the cause of human advancement than populism. As the winds of change blow consistently in the direction of progress, populism always rears its ugly head to either reverse this progress, or to accelerate it at an unsustainable speed. Several instances of this phenomenon include the ascendancy of Jacobinism during the French Revolution, the outbreak of Bolshevism, the terrors of Fascism, and the modern-day rise of anti-intellectual know-nothings that has been sanctioned by the democratic process. These are just a few of the numerous examples of a tide of mass-ignorance toppling the towers of human innovation.

The commonality among these examples and those that have not been mentioned is the populist demagogues’ pandering to the least educated, least enlightened, and most volatile of society. This is not to say that the concerns of these social sectors are invalid by default. Quite the opposite; Many of their calls for economic empowerment and greater equity are echoed by policy experts and political scientists the world over. The primary point of divergence is located at the ‘how’.

The victims of populist demagoguery desire quick fixes rather than incremental change. Terms like ‘revolution’ are often thrown about, while terms like ‘reform’ are ignored or derided. Sometimes these revolutions obtain their initial goals, but eventually they reverse course and create bigger problems than the ones they had before. Only through the process of reform has lasting change and social improvement been acquired. Despite this reality, the allure of populism has remained untempered.

Throughout the years, what it means to be a populist has shifted rather widely. These shifts typically coincide with whatever leftist or rightist social sentiments are currently fighting to achieve political dominance. However, populism, in its most milquetoast form, could be defined as supportive sentiments toward the popular majority, or catering to the needs and/or wants of this social sector. Typically, this popular majority is also either genuinely vulnerable or suffers from the misplaced perception of vulnerability. Given this definition, it may be a surprise that anyone could look at populists in any way other than with reverence. After all, when the least among us achieve a higher standard of living, the benefits of this ascendancy reverberate across all social sectors. These benefits can include, among others, a reduction in crime, improved communal health, and a greater global talent pool that is achieved through expanded access to education. It is without question that anyone who wants to take a serious look at improving the human condition must not ignore the plight of the downtrodden.

However, there are several problems with this positive view of populism. The first is that the most vulnerable sectors of society rarely know exactly what they need, much less what will result in tangible improvements to their living standards. Let’s look at the American Tea Party movement, as an example. For all intents and purposes, the Tea Party began in 2009 after the election of Barack Obama to the presidency of the United States, and their demands were fairly simple. Broken down to their roots, they included: Lower taxes, a return to traditional social values, and a re-embracing of limited government ideals. These policy prescriptions were, at best, irrelevant and would do nothing to improve economic outlooks for either the country or the individual - being able to say a prayer in a public school wasn’t going to put millions of unemployed Americans back to work. At worst, many of the ideas pushed by the average Tea Party member would have greatly amplified the damage the Great Recession caused. So, why were all these people reveling in their lack of understanding and contradicting the recommendations of economic policy experts? It was because voices on the political right, some out of cynicism and others out of honest ignorance, decided to take the easy road of appeasing the incensed rather than producing policy solutions that would actually improve lives. By referencing the Tea Party, I’m not suggesting that populism is a purely right wing phenomenon. Those on the left are vulnerable to the same types of rhetoric. The values espoused may be different, but they are united with their right wing counterparts in their unstated reverence of ideals over data.

This leads to the second problem with viewing populism as a positive: The leading voices of populist movements rarely have expertise that makes them fit for offering the policy prescriptions that they do. This is not to say that they all repeat the ill-considered screams of the masses for purely self-interested reasons. Rather, it is often true than they believe the societal changes and governmental policy that they are advocating will genuinely bring about a better tomorrow, despite a bankruptcy of evidence that can be used to back up this belief.

Leaders of populist movements also tend to come from highly ideological, rather than technical backgrounds. It makes sense why this is the case, as the language and concepts that would be employed by a subject-matter expert can often be too precise, too wonky, to appeal to the emotions of a person who, through no fault of their own, lacks that advanced subject-matter proficiency.

This need for emotional appeal within the modern, democratic system constitutes the third problem with shining a positive light on populism: It has resulted in facts, data, graphs, and complex language no longer having a place within our political dialogue. Candidates that speak intelligently, or like policy experts, are deemed less appealing than candidates that do nothing but boldly repeat the slogans, misconceptions, and prejudices of the average voter. Of course, this phenomenon is not solely responsible for populism becoming socially accepted; Populism’s empowerment is an unavoidable symptom of the evolution of democracy. Communication has become incredibly simple due to the rapid expansion of literacy and the interconnectivity of the modern world. This means that prospective political leaders no longer have to craft their messages for small rooms of intelligentsia, but instead their entire country and, increasingly, the entire world.

Some may claim that the submission of elected officials to their voters is a positive development, but this could not be further from the truth. The reason why the voters of most democracies elect representatives, rather than every citizen casting a vote for legislation - much of which has the potential to be life-altering, is because of the unspoken consensus that we are selecting the best among us to represent our interests. By forcing those we elect to come down to the level of the average voter, we are bringing ruin upon this concept.