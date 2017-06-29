The Problem With Media Is Not Civility

In the wake of the shooting of Republican Congressman Steve Scalise, a chorus of voices sprung up denouncing the problem of “incivility” that is infecting our culture, especially our media culture. They are dead wrong. First of all, when media pearl-clutchers refer to ‘incivility,’ they forget that the media has been a vehicle for partisan attacks and worse since the dawn of the Republic. Furthermore, even if our media culture is more poisonous than it was, say, thirty years ago, the cause of that is not some magical ‘incivility’ that sprung up out of nowhere, a consequence of ‘increased polarization’ in American politics (exposing how debatable that is will be for another time). The root causes of our current media environment is the deregulation of the media industry by Ronald Reagan in the 1980s (and continued by Bill Clinton in the 1990s), which creates an environment where American media is increasingly concentrated in fewer and fewer hands, most of which happen to be very right-wing in their politics. Changing our media culture will never be achieved through getting Rachel Maddow and Sean Hannity to go have a nice lunch, it will be achieved through using the power of the state to break media monopolies and the ideology they promote disguised as balance.

For the majority of American history, the media was far more ‘uncivil’ than it is now. In the days of Hamilton and Jefferson, newspapers were openly partisans for either the Federalists or the Democratic-Republicans, not even bothering to hide behind slogans like ‘Fair And Balanced’ like Fox News does. In the late 19th and early 20th century, newspaper barons like William Randolph Hearst pushed ‘yellow journalism’ to readers across the country, slinging vicious personal attacks on their enemies and aggressively promoting wars abroad, such as in Cuba and the Philippines. In the 1930s, the anti-semitic, nativist Catholic priest Father Charles Coughlin had a radio show that drew thirty million listeners a week at its peak, sixty years before Rush Limbaugh. If this period of ‘civility,’ this supposed golden age of media, actually ever existed, it did so only for a brief period of barely fifty years.

So what changed in recent decades? One of the most frequently cited causes is the repeal of the Fairness Doctrine by Ronald Reagan’s FCC in 1987. First introduced in 1949, the Fairness Doctrine stated that broadcasters devote some of their airtime to discussing matters of public importance, and that they do so in an “honest, equitable, and balanced” manner, although it gave broadcasters leeway in how exactly to do this. Just one year later, Rush Limbaugh began his radio program, opening the floodgates for a wave of right-wing pundits to follow him.

A decade later, Bill Clinton signed the Telecommunications Act of 1996, a law that was described by the organization Fairness And Accuracy In Reporting as “essentially bought and paid for by corporate media lobbies.” The act eliminated FCC regulations on media cross-ownership, that is the ownership of multiple media businesses by a single person, group of people, or corporation. This directly led to the state of the media business today: 90 percent of all media consumed by Americans is owned by one of just six companies: Comcast, News Corporation, Viacom, Time Warner, Disney, and CBS (which was originally part of Viacom and spun off in 2005). The very same year that Clinton signed this act into law, News Corp’s chairman Rupert Murdoch would launch a venture in the fast-growing cable news business, and hired a former media consultant for Richard Nixon to run it. That consultant was Roger Ailes, and the network he and Murdoch launched together is Fox News Channel.

The people at the tops of these media companies increasingly enforce a sameness of “mainstream” thought and opinion, and that sameness inevitably turns towards the right. This is far from confined to just the Murdoch empire. For a recent example of this, look no further than MSNBC (which falls under the Comcast branch of our monopolized media), the supposedly “liberal” cable news channel. Even in the face of rising anti-Trump feeling and a broader resurgence of left-wing thought that has seen ratings for the network’s more left-leaning hosts such as Rachel Maddow, Lawrence O’Donnell and Chris Hayes rise, network news chairman chief Andy Lack’s strategy has been to double down on conservatism, giving a platform to former Fox News correspondent Greta Van Susteren (whose show on the network was just canceled due to poor ratings), leading conservative columnist George Will, and former GOP campaign operative Nicole Wallace. Lack has called his strategy “toiling to re-brand MSNBC as a reliable provider of breaking news.” However, the fact that Lack is doing this in spite of all evidence showing that this is a bad ratings strategy (these new conservative faces on the network all underperform their liberal counterparts) exposes what that quote truly is- “fair and balanced” by another name. Lack’s project is not the pursuit of facts or even ratings. It is driven, consciously or unconsciously, by an ideology that seeks to define “reliability” as being inherently center right or even further.