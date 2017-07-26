The Problem With People Like Ivanka Trump Is That They Will Be Just Fine

In the past, Ivanka Trump was known for her dusty mauve-colored, bland brand of feminism that completely misses the mark of what feminism should be--unabashedly intersectional and unapologetically political. This marketing ploy, seemingly developed in a lab encased in bubblegum pink walls with framed inspirational quotes, worked when Ms. Trump’s main focus was selling wear-to-work sheath dresses. You’d think that this marketing strategy wouldn’t work so well when she’s serving as a henchwoman in the most deranged presidential administration in recent U.S. history. And while she is called out by some people on her hypocrisy on issues ranging from climate change to LGBTQ+ rights, she’s doing just fine, seven months into Donald Trump’s presidency. And that’s the problem with people like Ms. Trump.

We all know that person--the person who gets away with everything. It could be charisma, it could be privilege, it could be both. For Ms. Trump though, it is mainly about lacking conviction. An amorphous shape-shifting parasite, Ms. Trump manages to push an agenda without conveying to the public that she truly stands for anything. “I try to stay out of politics,” she said during a Fox & Friends interview in June. Yet, her presence looms as a result of her desire to be involved. In April, she traveled to Germany to participate in the Women20 Summit. There she is, at the G20 meeting in June.