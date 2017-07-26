The Problem With People Like Ivanka Trump Is That They Will Be Just Fine

In the past, Ivanka Trump was known for her dusty mauve-colored, bland brand of feminism that completely misses the mark of what feminism should be--unabashedly intersectional and unapologetically political. This marketing ploy, seemingly developed in a lab encased in bubblegum pink walls with framed inspirational quotes, worked when Ms. Trump’s main focus was selling wear-to-work sheath dresses. You’d think that this marketing strategy wouldn’t work so well when she’s serving as a henchwoman in the most deranged presidential administration in recent U.S. history. And while she is called out by some people on her hypocrisy on issues ranging from climate change to LGBTQ+ rights, she’s doing just fine, seven months into Donald Trump’s presidency. And that’s the problem with people like Ms. Trump.
We all know that person--the person who gets away with everything. It could be charisma, it could be privilege, it could be both. For Ms. Trump though, it is mainly about lacking conviction. An amorphous shape-shifting parasite, Ms. Trump manages to push an agenda without conveying to the public that she truly stands for anything. “I try to stay out of politics,” she said during a Fox & Friends interview in June. Yet, her presence looms as a result of her desire to be involved. In April, she traveled to Germany to participate in the Women20 Summit. There she is, at the G20 meeting in June.
Since embarking on a political role, Ms. Trump’s message goes something like, ‘I’m a millennial, like you. I’m progressive on social issues, like you.’ She is rightfully criticized by leftists for being a mealy-mouthed phony, vague yet insufferable. But outside leftist circles, the criticism doesn’t go far. She appeared on the cover of OK! Magazine twice in 2017, in January and then later in March. In June, she landed on the cover of U.S. Weekly Magazine, with the headline ‘Ivanka Takes a Stand: Why I Disagree with my Dad,’ an effort to compel the public to empathize with her struggles. On July 26, she appeared on The Hill’s 50 Most Beautiful List. German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended her G-20 presence, saying that it was okay for Ms. Trump to step in when Mr. Trump was absent. Some liberal groups want to seek a friend in Ms. Trump, a source of solidarity within the Trump administration.
Her business took a public relations stumble when Nordstrom pulled her line from its stores in February when the #GrabYourWallet campaign that encouraged consumers to boycott Trump-affiliated brands took off. But revenue increased by 21 percent in 2016 and that momentum has carried into 2017.
The problem is that people are lenient with her, fascinated by her style, enamored by how she flits from function to function like the socialite she is, and compelled by her ‘I’m just like you’ shtick. To many, she represents something aspirational, but relatable. Ms. Trump shouldn’t be just fine. But as long as people continue to view her as a fundamentally well-meaning capable woman who just doesn’t know how to deal with politics, she is just fine and probably will be fine in the future.
CONVERSATIONS