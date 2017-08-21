The Problem With Technology in Developing Countries

I recently wrote a post about 5 innovations helping people in developing countries. I probably could’ve added dozens more, but the five I chose had a deep impact on the communities where they were used. Each was a brilliant example of how technology influences change. From accessing fresh water through a fog catcher to a clothing patch that protects against mosquitos, technological innovations can be life-changing.

But there’s a line. A very thin line, in fact. The International Institute of Environment and Development (IIED) articulated it well in its latest study. It reports that the proliferation of automation in developing or low-income countries must be conducted in a “mindful” manner to uphold the livelihood of individuals living in these environments.

Does this mean there shouldn’t be a push to leverage technology to improve structures, services and products in low-income countries? Not at all. It means the approach needs to be considerate of the holistic impact on the community where the technology is implemented.

In so many instances, livelihoods depend on jobs that can technically be automated. “Improving” the technology in these instances could be a severe detriment to the ability of these individuals to make a living.

Education Is Key

I’ve probably said this a thousand times, and heard it a million more, but education truly is the key to a better life. In this case, it’s a significant factor in allowing technology to flourish as an asset rather than a disruptor. Ensuring children and adults have access to formal and informal structures of education means they will be taught the skills they need to adapt in a more technologically advanced economy.

But pace is important here. Technology can’t outpace the educational process. As director of IIED, Andrew Norton suggests, allowing that to happen will only widen the “gap between rich and poor countries.” In a time where we are working hard to uplift economies in need, more sensitivity is necessary.

So what does this mean for you and me? From my perspective, it’s about getting behind the groups supporting education in developing countries. In just one year (2015-2016), Christian Children’s Fund of Canada (CCFC) helped build 35 educational facilities or child-friendly spaces and encouraged more than 80,000 youth to participate in after-school activities. Just as impressive is the awareness that CCFC has created during that time, reaching close to 300,000 people through various educational campaigns.