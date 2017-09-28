The Problems Facing Social Media

The Current State of Social Media

Over the past decade, the social media has become a staple of communication for the international community. Various platforms were introduced, embraced, and spread throughout the global landscape. Facebook and Twitter have become important mediums for connecting individuals from around the world who share similar interests, passions, and work experiences.

Social media is responsible for a staggering amount of information being sent over the internet, and there is little indication that individuals are going to disconnect from the platforms in the near future.

However, social media has a dark side as well. Cyberbullying has become a major concern on all social platforms. Ellen Hunt of the Guardian reports on online harassment women face in Australia:

Nearly half the 1,000 respondents in the research by the digital security firm Norton had experienced some form of abuse or harassment online. Among women under 30, the incidence was 76%. Harassment ranged from unwanted contact, trolling, and cyberbullying to sexual harassment and threats of rape and death. Women under 30 were overrepresented in every category.

Along with the hurtful bullying and trolling, social media is also a haven for black hat hackers who look for vulnerabilities which will give them access to users private information ranging from their address, credit card information, and a range of other sensitive material that individuals would want to protect.

Jay Kaplan, a former Defense Department cybersecurity analyst spoke to the New York Times about vulnerabilities on platforms like Facebook and Twitter:

Most people don’t think twice when they are posting on social media. They don’t think about people using the information against them maliciously, they also don’t assume people on their network might be attackers.

The issues social media faces may cause some to hesitate when signing up for Instagram, Facebook, or Twitter - yet, there are other platforms which create a secure network where family, friends, and co-workers can communicate with one another in a safe environment for children of all ages.

Safe Social Media Alternatives

CircleCare is a social media platform which is private and secure. Users will not be inundated with fake news, rude comments, or any of the other ailments which plague other platforms. Users will also not have to worry about their private information being stolen. Circle Care creates an atmosphere which is built around positive reinforcement and motivation.

The platform is structured around the ability for users to give amazing badges to their family members, co-workers, and employees to congratulate them or inspire them to continue their hard work. Employers would not have to worry about the security vulnerabilities of other platforms, giving them a network to quickly connect with their various teams.

While most social media outlets are not safe for children, Circle Care creates a positive foundation for children, allowing them to use social media and stay clear from bullying. The private nature of the app allows for children to be monitored and only interact with a close-knit group of individuals.