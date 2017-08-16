Susanne Kirlew The Professionalisation of PR in the UK

There are a number of different ways to define a profession and there is some controversy over whether or not, public relations qualifies as a profession. For example all public relations practioners are not licensed, where as doctors and lawyers are licensed. The UK’s C.I.P.R. has 9,500 members and that represents only one third of all eligible practioners.

Professionalisation, according to the Global Alliance of PR associations is characterised by:

Mastery of a particular intellectual skill through education and training

Acceptance of duties to a broader society than merely one’s clients or employers

Objectivity and high standards of performance

The founding of the Institute of Public Relations in February 1948 was a crucial development in PR’s history in the UK. This gave PR an institutional force and a focus for professionalisation. The IPR set out to establish a number of suitable qualifications to raise the standard if PR practioners to an agreed professional level Tobin, (2004).

In 2005, the IPR gained chartered status and became the Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR). With over 9,500 members, involved in all aspects of communications, the CIPR is the largest body of its type in Europe. According to the CIPR, the institute advances the PR profession in the UK by making its members accountable through a code of conduct, developing policies, representing its members, and raising standards through education and training.

L’Etang (2002) states that in the 1980s universities began to offer degree courses in public relations. This led to tensions between the IPR and universities over the curriculum and the abilities of the university teaching staff. The specific debate was between the theory and practice elements of the degree courses. After much debate between the IPR and the Public Relations Educators Forum (PREF), this led to the IPR appointing a Head of Education & Training. The first two appointees were academics, Sue Wolstenholme – who developed the IPR diploma and Alison Theaker, a former Principal Lecturer at Leeds Metropolitan University.

The Institute of Public Relations (IPR) gaining chartered status in 2005 marked a “Coming of Age” for the PR profession, and official recognition of the influential role it plays in business, government and democratic society. It can be argued that the award of a charter by the Privy Council is an affirmation of the role the CIPR plays in public relations industry, providing leadership, developing policy, raising standards through education and training and making members accountable through the code of

conduct. L’Etang (2002)

Founded in February 1948 as the Institute of Public Relations, by 2009 it had grown to over 9,000 members involved in all aspects of the public relations industry, and is the largest body of its type in Europe. The IPR sought chartered status in 1956, so that practioners would have the same professional parity as doctors, accountants and solicitors who are recognised by the general public for their robust qualifications and codes of practice. According to Tobin (2004) The issue of professionalisation has been interlinked with education and ethical standards.