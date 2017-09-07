The Proven Dangers of Sedentary Habits and What You Can do About Them

Sitting disease is a new and important phrase in a fast-changing world. Medical professionals and scientists have coined this phrase to describe diseases associated with sitting for extended periods of time on a regular basis.

More than 40% of working people are at a desk 9-5 or work 8 hours a day sitting in one place.

This sedentary lifestyle is complicated even more by smartphones and mobile entertainment devices, as people spend much of their free time using them rather than getting some form of exercise.

In extensive heart attack research, Cardiologist Martha Grogan of Mayo Clinic concluded that sedentary behavior for 6 hours every day can increase the risk of a heart attack equal to smoking.

The American Cancer Society’s 2010 research shows that 94% of women and 48% men would likely die sooner from chronic diseases by sitting more than 6 hours a day despite exercising regularly.

There’s a long list of health problems and illnesses associated with sitting for too long each day. It's a wake up call for many of us.

Here are some of the problems associated with a sedentary lifestyle:

Sleep deprivation

A sedentary lifestyle can lead to improper sleep patterns. You might find yourself waking up more at night or not being able to fall asleep or you wake up tired in spite of getting what should be a sufficient amount of sleep. The National Sleep Foundation survey found that people who exercise sleep 50% better than those who don’t.

Cardiovascular disease

Multiple studies have shown that prolonged sedentary behavior is associated with a greater risk of cardiovascular disease.

A study comparing people who spent fewer than 2 hours in front of the television or computer with those who spent 4 or more hours each day in front of these devices showed that the latter group had a 50% greater risk of death due to any cause and a 125% greater risk of cardiovascular events such as heart attacks or chest pain (angina).

Obesity

A study by Tel Aviv University’s Amit Gefen, a doctorate holder in Biomedical Engineering, determined that fat cells grow faster from pressure put on them, adding to the known effect of weight gain that occurs from a lack of exercise and consuming too many calories.

Fat cells can expand by as much as 50% from sitting, unlike bones and muscles which start to weaken with disuse. The study also found that triglyceride levels can also increase exponentially.

Cancer

The more you sit, the more likely you are to get certain forms of cancer. In a paper published in 2010, the World Health Organization concluded that sitting for more than 4 hours a day along with other factors can increase your risk of colon cancer. A recent 2016 study in the British Medical Journal found that increasing physical activity reduced cancer risk by 14%.

Diabetes

Sitting for long hours can spike your blood sugar levels. Thorp, Kingwell, and Sethi concluded in 2014 that walking or standing between long periods of sitting can result in a positive response in controlling blood sugar which could in turn lower the risk of diabetes or delay it.

What’s the solution to prolonged sedentary behavior?

Long hours of sedentary behavior is associated with a number of serious diseases and other health problems. So what do you do now? You often can't avoid sitting in the office. So you need more "NEAT” in your life.

NEAT or Non-Exercise Activity Thermogenesis helps you avoid the disease risks related to a sedentary lifestyle. NEAT is described as any activity which is not sleeping, eating or vigorous exercising.

A study in Nutrition Reviews published by Dr. James A Levine in 2004 shows that NEAT activities can reduce and alleviate the negative effects of sitting. By simply doing small activities every half hour to one hour of sitting, you can be healthier and still get work done.

Here are some NEAT activities you can try out at the office:

Take a walk – go to the water fountain, take a restroom break, and walk around the office. Instead of sending an email, walk over to your colleague. Stand for a few minutes. You can make it a point to stand while on the phone, and get a standing desk. Do a few stretches every hour to reduce strain on back, legs and improve circulation. Bend to increase circulation and strengthen muscles. Use the stairs instead of the elevator whenever you can. Have meetings while standing or walking around instead of sitting around a table.

Many people get tempted to continue maintaining their sedentary habits at home at well. But just the way you need NEAT activities in the office, you’d need them at home too. Here are some you can get started with:

Buy some exercise equipment. It doesn’t have to be expensive. An exercise ball or a yoga mats can be used to create a mini gym at home. While watching TV try lifting weights, doing yoga, walking on a treadmill or using a stationary cycle. Do more chores around the house. Challenge yourself to do them faster to get the exercise benefits. Take your child or a dog for a walk. It's healthy and an enjoyable bonding experience. Wash the dishes at home after dinner by hand rather than using a dishwasher.

In a nutshell, the most important thing is to keep moving for a few minutes every hour of sitting to reduce the negative effects. Standing desks can also help a lot, as standing burns 50 more calories per hour than sitting. 67% of office goers in the USA (Ipsos study) are concerned enough to want a sitting/standing desk to increase NEAT activities.