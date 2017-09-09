The Psychology of Aggression, Part 4

Aggression is so central to man’s existence that it is impossible for man to completely eradicate it.

However, when society offers a space for such aggression, it is as if it was embracing its own shadow. By channeling aggression in a way that supports the community, aggression can find a place where it can live in peace.

For example, historically, aggression has had the capacity to help man to bind together through the protection of armies. If humans have permission to channel their aggression through socially acceptable ways, including love, then they can join together in groups that support those common interests.

There are many examples of this in our own culture. Sports – for example football and boxing – are aggressive interactions that are contained within a socially acceptable structure.

Panksepp (1998) used the triune brain model to explain man’s innate aggression. He noted that our primitive emotions are installed within our reptilian brain, which enables us to feed ourselves, reproduce ourselves, and defend ourselves (p. 42).

Panksepp added that, “The innermost reptilian core of the brain elaborates basic, instinctual action plans for primitive, emotive processes, such as exploration, feeding, aggressive dominance displays, and sexuality” (p. 43).

It is only through civilization that humans have been able to find a false sense of happiness, by giving up freedom for security. Though today’s culture has instituted rules and laws that are surmountable by some, still, many of culture’s early taboos appear to be intrinsic to man.

Pinker, in his article, “The Blank Slate,” explored Freud’s idea that, in fact, there is an innate component to our cultural taboos and our categories of behavior. Pinker (2002) explained that “familiar categories of behavior, marriage customs, food taboos, folk superstitions and so on – certainly do vary across cultures and have to be learned, but the deeper mechanisms of mental computation that generate them may be universal and innate” (p. 39).

While Freud did not tell us into which categories man’s instinctual freedoms fall, he did explain that a dangerous situation can arise in all cultures when a leader holds the archetype of a god. History reminds us of Hitler and Mussolini, but even in the most innocent ways, we can imbue a leader with such attributes and raise him up on such a pedestal that we become vulnerable as a society to a great fall.

References

Angel, J. (2008) Exploring the mind-brain connection. Bloomington, IL: Xlibris.

Freud, S. (1962, c1961). Civilization and its discontents. (J. Strachey, Trans.). (1st American

ed.). New York : W.W. Norton.

Panksepp, J. (1998). Affective neuroscience: The foundations of human and animal emotions.

New York: Oxford University.

Pinker, S. (2002) The blank slate: The modern denial of human nature. New York: Penguin.

Solomon, S., Greenberg, J., & Pyszczynski, T. (2000). Pride and prejudice: Fear of death and