The Ranch as Refuge

After a first year at Stanford grad school, I happened to hear in a grocery check-out line that an English graduate student living on a nearby ranch was looking for a replacement now that he was almost finished. Following directions that were barely adequate, I dove west up the hill, through a stand of redwoods, out to a view toward the Pacific, and to the left a pasture, and on the top a large redwood water tank.

Near the tank, the English student was inspecting a bathtub out of which, as I discovered, Black Angus cattle drank. His job was to turn on a pump somewhere below in the trees, to watch for fires, and to deal with occasional guys who might come into the country to shoot at cans and impress their girl-friends.

The ranch was owned by sisters whose dad had bought it during the Depression and was almost wholly run by a family that lived at the other end of a thousand acres.

After a day at the university, I would feel a new day beginning when I got back to the ranch, less than half an hour away, past the Linear Accelerator, then up a narrow twisty road. Our little cabin was where three plant-zones met: a redwood forest, pasture for the cattle, and scrub land of manzanitas and other low shrubs.

Exploring, I discovered at the edge of the forest the remains of a small cabin, which the sisters told us had been erected by Thorsten Veblen for the purpose of entertaining lady friends, an example, I guess, of inconspicuous consumption.

Our tenancy was during the Vietnam war. We watched as Bobby Kennedy accepted his victory in the California primary, and then as he was shot just after he left the hotel ballroom. We drove to the city to hear Jim Morrison and the Doors, including the injunction, “baby, come light my fire” and the curious, double-negative phrase, “I would be a liar, if I said we couldn’t get much higher.”

These were years of going back to the land. We were already there. We baked bread regularly. We had a large garden. I learned to prune the fruit trees: apple, pear, and persimmon. Once I was on the ladder when a noisy helicopter came over the hill, and without thinking I jumped to the ground and hid. I was already working toward a book with Nevitt Sanford, one of my mentors. It was called Sanctions for Evil: Sources of Social Destructiveness. One of the chapters was about contemporary events in Vietnam, the destruction of a village by helicopter-borne troops. The title was “It Never Happened and Besides, They Deserved It.”