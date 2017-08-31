The Real Importance of Article Length

The truth is the whole buzz regarding long-form blog content writing instead of short posts is irrelevant in most cases. Yes, longer blog posts do bring more web traffic because they use more keywords and phrases that are relevant to the users’ searches. However, the catch is that this does not guarantee that a possible lead will stay to read or at least skim through the article. After the first few hundred words you have a higher chance of losing the attention of readers. If you are looking for conversions rather than creating brand awareness or viral content, it is perhaps better to opt for a shorter and easier to read type of content. Seth Godin’s blog is a perfect example of the hype you can create with shorter and more time-efficient content that is oriented toward speaking to the human public and not just bringing robot traffic. Twitter is another perfect example of an attempt to keep information quick and easy to reach in a fast-paced world. You get all the information you need in just 140 characters and you can always turn back to full news coverages for longer and more detailed stories to read.
It is quite paradoxical how marketers promote the KISS principle and long-length content writing at the same time. Conclusion: adapt the length of your posts to your key goals for better, faster, and cheaper results. Meanwhile, you can still bring those Google web crawlers to your posts if you value the importance of each word you write and you focus on setting a well-defined goal for each word you add to the sentence. In fact, what matters the most is how your promote your blog article after publishing it.
I also chose to keep this post short and simple. You might not have time to read the entire article.
This post was originally posted on my blog.
CONVERSATIONS