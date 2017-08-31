The Real Importance of Article Length

The truth is the whole buzz regarding long-form blog content writing instead of short posts is irrelevant in most cases. Yes, longer blog posts do bring more web traffic because they use more keywords and phrases that are relevant to the users’ searches. However, the catch is that this does not guarantee that a possible lead will stay to read or at least skim through the article. After the first few hundred words you have a higher chance of losing the attention of readers. If you are looking for conversions rather than creating brand awareness or viral content, it is perhaps better to opt for a shorter and easier to read type of content. Seth Godin’s blog is a perfect example of the hype you can create with shorter and more time-efficient content that is oriented toward speaking to the human public and not just bringing robot traffic. Twitter is another perfect example of an attempt to keep information quick and easy to reach in a fast-paced world. You get all the information you need in just 140 characters and you can always turn back to full news coverages for longer and more detailed stories to read.