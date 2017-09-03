The Real Purpose of the Resurrection

How well do we understand the Resurrection? What does it mean to say, “He is risen!”? If Jesus resurrected, where is he now? Or was it Christ who resurrected? Or something else?

Understanding the life of Jesus and his connection with the Christ raises more questions than answers, or at least it should. Asking the questions opens our minds to new possibilities. If we think we have the answer we can close ourselves off to truth. Truth is a slippery thing anyway. If we are open to it, we can reach an understanding one day, and on another day have a much greater understanding of the same truth. Isn’t this a resurrection? A resurrection of understanding!

What if our ability to resurrect our understanding is a direct result of the resurrection experienced by Christ! That would be significant. It is true that something happened in human evolution when Christ was crucified and went through a resurrection. Could it be that this event made it possible for human beings to understand the mysteries differently? Prior to the Christ event, only those who were initiated had access to higher knowledge. When Jesus went through the crucifixion allowing the Christ Spirit to enter fully into a human body, the human body changed forever.

What changed we ask? The life-force in our body was renewed. Why? Because it was becoming depleted of the life it had since it took on the flesh of the body we read about in the Adam and Eve event. In a previous post, Have You Seen Christ Did It Happen Like This? this force is described as “the etheric life-force in all living things. In our body it is the force that opposes the decay of our physical substance. When this force loses its principle of opposition, our physical bodies die.”

What does it mean for us to know that our life-force has been renewed? A lot, actually. For one thing, it means that when we die, this life-force is preserved to some extent, it doesn’t completely dissolve as it used to. This means that now something of us remains after death. To know what remains we need to understand what this life-force, this etheric body, does while we live.

Primarily it is connected to memory, when we think our thoughts and commit them to memory these memories are stored in our etheric body. This means that when we die our ideas continue, not as they were while we lived, but now in a new way, as if they acquire new life. It sounds like a living library of ideas, and it is.

Rudolf Steiner says, “For Goethe's way of thinking has been transformed and lives on in a different form. It is important that we should grasp Christianity in the same spirit.”

This is how it works. One person develops a deep understanding of a topic, but during their life they cannot express it fully, their understanding is limited by their physical body. When they die the full expression endures and when another person studies the same ideas they can draw on the thoughts preserved in the etheric life-force of the previous person and develop the ideas further.

“Once you have had the experience of having been in touch with the thoughts of someone who has died, whose physical body has been committed to the Earth and whose thoughts live on in you, then a time comes when you say: “The thoughts that have newly arisen in me I owe to Christ; they could never have become so vitally alive but for the incarnation of Christ.” Rudolf Steiner

The same applies to anything we study, the Bible or any sacred writing as well as the works of Rudolf Steiner and other spiritual teachers. The way they were written down and understood in one era can be further developed later on, resurrected in a new form. The Christen-ed Jesus made this possible.

“It is not a question of invoking incessantly the name of the Lord; what matters is that we grasp the living spirit of Christianity, that we hold fast to the vitally important idea of resurrection as a living force.”