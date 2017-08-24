The Real (Tiny) Crowd At President Trump's Phoenix Rally: Revealed (VIDEO)

For as long as I can remember, I was interested in facts. Just give me the facts, and I’ll make up my own mind. Through my work on shows like Politically Incorrect, Penn & Teller: Bullshit and This vs That, I have pursued science and facts. Well, I wanted to know how big or small the crowd would be at Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix, AZ on August 22, 2017. So, I went. Here’s the first of my many reports.