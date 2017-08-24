The Real (Tiny) Crowd At President Trump's Phoenix Rally: Revealed (VIDEO)

For as long as I can remember, I was interested in facts. Just give me the facts, and I’ll make up my own mind. Through my work on shows like Politically Incorrect, Penn & Teller: Bullshit and This vs That, I have pursued science and facts. Well, I wanted to know how big or small the crowd would be at Donald Trump’s rally in Phoenix, AZ on August 22, 2017. So, I went. Here’s the first of my many reports.
Jon Hotchkiss is the host of Be Less Stupid. Get new episodes weekly by liking our Facebook page.
This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
CONVERSATIONS