Every time I turn around there seems to be a war on something. There is a War on Christmas even though Christmas decorations go up before Halloween. There is a War on Christians; again, Christmas decorations go up before Halloween. War on free speech and Easter and on and on and on. But don’t be fooled, there really is a War on Women.

After the 2010 midterms, when republicans took over governor mansions and state houses, they have been systematic with their approach to limiting a woman’s right to her healthcare. It’s as if the republicans read The Handmaid’s Tale by Margaret Atwood and thought it didn’t go far enough and they could do better.

I read this book just this year and watched the series on Hulu. It was frightening. Not because it depicted this dystopian future where women are breeders but because some of the policies in the book are eerily similar to legislation proposed or implemented in republican states. Along with the republicans’ obsession with cutting funds for Planned Parenthood, since 2010 republican legislators have introduced more than 1,100 reproductive health and reproductive rights-related provisions. 68% of these bills restrict access to abortion services including bans, waiting periods, ultrasounds, and insurance coverage restrictions.

Many of the provisions have nothing to do with actual health care and seem to be implemented to humiliate and punish women. Some of the most egregious bills include:

South Dakota proposed a bill that would require spiritual counseling at religious centers before allowing an abortion. Even if you’re an atheist you would have to have religious counseling I assume to tell you about how you are going to the hell you don’t believe in.

Texas State House of Representatives passed the Sonogram Bill requiring women to get a sonogram before ending a pregnancy which requires women to not only view the sonogram image but also hear the heartbeat. This procedure, of course, is unnecessary and costly. But cost is never a factor in republican bills since those costs won’t be paid by the people proposing the bills.

Georgia State Representative Bobby Franklin introduced a bill that would not only make abortion illegal but miscarriages illegal too. That’s right, MISCARRIAGES. Did any of these men actually take a biology class?

Indiana wants to force doctors to lie to women that abortion causing breast cancer. These people want doctors to lie to their patients. I’m still trying to wrap my head around the concept. So now, women in Indiana can’t trust their own doctors to give them factual information.

North Carolina Representative Virginia Foxx sponsored a bill prohibiting teaching hospitals from receiving federal funding if they teach doctors how to perform abortions. Demonstrating that republican women can be as clueless about reproductive rights as republican men.

Georgia Republican Representative Terry England proposed a bill that would force women to carry dead fetuses to term. Think about that. This isn’t even about abortions. A fetus dies, and this disgusting man wants to make women carry a dead fetus in their bodies for the entire term of the pregnancy no matter the health risk to the woman.

In Tennessee, H.B. 3808 would require the names of doctors who perform abortions and women who have had abortions to be posted on the internet for all the crackpots to see. Clearly, Tennessee has forgotten about the abortion clinic bombings and the murder of Dr. Tiller.

And right out of the Handmaids Tales, Texas passed a law requiring abortion providers to dispose of fetal tissue through cremation or burials instead of allowing them to be disposed like all other human tissue. This would add an additional cost to abortion providers which is the real reason behind this bill.

Ironically, these same states that want a woman to jump through hoops to get an abortion have also cut funding for Medicaid, day care, housing and food stamps. Right now, on average, households who receive food stamps get about $1.40 per person per meal. And congress wants to cut that.

I’m turned 50 this year, these bills will not affect my personally. But they anger me nonetheless. I want my daughter, my nieces and any other woman to be able to decide what is best for their life. Despite what these state houses filled with old white men believe, women are perfectly able to make their own decisions about their reproductive healthcare.