The Reality Of Managing Stress In Your 20s

Between that crazy school year and transitioning to the adult world, stress can get the better of your happiness. It’s time for some tough love: get out of that slump! You’ve given yourself the ultimate pity party and now the guests are leaving. Check please?

For those of you who are new to the working world, it has come to a point that these “I’m scared of adult life” thoughts have got to stop. After that crazy few rounds of life we’ve gotten ourselves into during college, it’s time to push forward. We have been in this for a while now that it is no longer acceptable to continue stressing about it.

Work is hard, we know. Paying bills is a pain, duh. Living on your own is scary sometimes, we KNOW! But it’s time to turn around and face the hard truth that it’s now or never.

If you’re reading this post, this is for encouragement purposes only. I’m not here to tell you that I’ve been breezing through life. No, not me, it’s been hard but I’ve come to the point that it’s time to accept the reality and keep moving forward. This is our time to put all that we’ve learned on the table and strut our stuff

We will run into foreign problems that we never had to deal with in our younger years. Those problems that we would call our parents about and panic and they would just respond with, “just send me the information and I’ll handle it” because it wasn’t our responsibility yet but now it is our turn. We have learned enough that we can get by and figure out issues on our own. However, it’s always okay to call the ‘rents for help, I still do.

Don’t be afraid to make mistakes. Work harder than you’ve ever worked in your life. This is where it counts. Your work ethic will reflect on how you will finish later in life. Don’t forget to be happy though. Don’t get too caught up in the work and money that you can’t be happy but remember there is a balance and a triangle of priority. Keep focused. Turn around from the pity party and get out there and start living.

And like I wrote in my diary back in 2008, “If you’re tired, don’t stop; the finish line is only a few feet in front of you! Go!”